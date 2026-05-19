Hollywood’s ‘Rushmore’ Celebrates ‘Seinfeld’

International “Star Wars” Day (May 4) fell on the first Monday in May this year, which meant it shared global headlines with this year’s Jeff Bezos funded, attention-seeking philanthropic annual Met Gala in New York City. On the West Coast, Netflix launched its annual “Netflix is a Joke” Festival. The X-partnered podcast, “Rushmore,” kicked things off with a beloved Jewish themed, ballpark billionaire taping of an episode at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills.

“Rushmore” was started by the most powerful (Jewish) agent in Hollywood, Ari Emanuel, alongside manager Ben Persky. They invite guests on to debate their “Mt. Rushmore” on any number of topics. What righteous Jew doesn’t like a good debate? This episode, recorded live in front of a live audience, featured the Mt. Rushmore of “Seinfeld” episodes. Would “The Soup Nazi” make the cut?

If you’re a “Seinfeld” freak, you could say you’ve yearned for this moment. No official word, as of yet, when or where this episode might be available to the general public. The set-up was simple. Each of the four men on stage (Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld, Emanuel and Persky) took turns in naming their top four episodes. As you might imagine, they did not all find the other’s choices “sponge-worthy.”

Only one episode made each of the panel’s top four. “The Contest” (Season 4, Episode 11) topped everyone’s ultimate list. And rightfully so – it did win an Emmy. No other episode landed on three of the four’s lists. Three episodes showed up on at least two lists: “The Boyfriend” (Season 3, Ep. 17), “The Puffy Shirt” (Season 5, Ep. 2) and “The Opposite” (Season 5, Ep. 22). Other nominees in play for the mountain were “The Marine Biologist” (Season 5, Ep. 14), “The Note” (Season 3, Ep. 1), “The Soup Nazi (Season 7, Ep. 6) and “The Pen” (Season 3, Ep. 3).

The foursome quickly settled on the second spot going to “The Opposite.” The conceit alone of George acting completely opposite of his normal persona is genius. Add in him getting hired by the New York Yankees and Elaine turning into George – well, that’s one storyline.

The third spot also came without much argument. “The Marine Biologist” could not be denied. Even though the series is technically centered around Jerry’s character, George (played by Jason Alexander) was the heart and soul of the show. And this one was George at his best. Alexander’s monologue at the end of the episode, showing the Titleist golf ball, deserved, in itself, a place on “Seinfeld’s” Mt. Rushmore.

Seinfeld added a footnote that they never connected Kramer’s golfing into the ocean with George’s whale until the night before the taping. It was one of the quintessential “Seinfeld” moments where everything came together at the end.

David pointed out this was a concept they first came up with in “TheBusboy” (Season 2, Ep 12). David said, “this (stories converging) is something to shoot for (going forward).”

Seinfeld acknowledged his greatest regret was not convincing David to work the phrase “Oy, the vault!” (a play on “Oy, gevalt!”) into an episode.

Naturally, the final spot to be carved into the mountain would generate the most dissection. David immediately ruled against “The Boyfriend” because he called it a “parody” episode. The “JFK” style plot made it an atypical episode, therefore not qualifying it for authentic top four status. Seinfeld did reveal he was proudest of his speech in the episode recapping the spitting incident. He boasted, “Nothing is more thrilling in all of show business then getting laughs from a live audience and (then) it goes out to millions at the same time.” I guess that’s when he found his serenity.

David tried his best to convince the others to vote for “The Pen,” but the rest of the group noted that both George and Kramer were absent from the episode, so how could it be seriously considered? Larry shared his main reason for liking it so much was that it arose from Seinfeld’s manager showing up to the office one day with an astronaut pen. David was so fond of it, Seinfeld’s manager just gave it to him. After some spitballing, they realized they could do something with that pen in Florida involving Jerry’s parents, because, as Seinfeld stated with a laugh, “We had an affinity for how things worked down there (in Florida retirement communities).”

Emanuel insisted “The Note” contained “the funniest bit in ‘Seinfeld.’” When George got a massage from a male masseuse, he declared “it moved.” (after The others were not swayed by Emmanuel’s singular passion.

Sorry “Soup Nazi” – no mountaintop for you! “The Puffy Shirt” won out as the fourth definitive “Seinfeld” episode. David’s fondness for it was personal and because it was just “so silly!” He went on to explain, “The essence of the show was taking something really small and blowing it up.” The idea for the episode came about after Larry had a dinner conversation with a woman he could barely hear (a very low talker). And at the same time, he was quite fond

of a white flowing blousy shirt he bought on Melrose Avenue. Apparently, he loved the shirt much more than anyone else did.

Here’s a fun fact no one mentioned — The “Puffy Shirt” shirt now resides in the Smithsonian. Maybe one day, it can be displayed next to one of President Trump’s shirts from “The Apprentice.” After all, both shows were on NBC. I bet Emanuel can get that deal done. (By the way, guess who pushed “The Puffy Shirt” over the top? Ari Emanuel! Beyond his affinity for billion dollar deals, he’s also a pretty, pretty, pretty good salesman. Perhaps, even better than Art Vandelay!

With the four episodes settled by this supreme court, Emanuel announced some special guests would now be joining us. Elaine? … George? … Kramer! Not exactly.

Instead, Emanuel introduced a champion “Seinfeld” trivia team (named “Venetian Blinds”) from New York City who were going to test Jerry and Larry’s knowledge.

When they appeared on stage, David remarked what a perfect cast it was – four of the most Jewish looking male Seinfeld fans. Everyone laughed at that one. Jews joking about fellow Jews in front of a pro-Jewish crowd is never not funny. For the record, David and Seinfeld went a combined 5-for-11 in the round of trivia questions. Eh. Those numbers will get you into the Baseball Hall of Fame, but as far as winning trivia contests- no prizes for (you) Seinfeld and David! After it was over, David declared, “These guys (the trivia freaks) are nuts!”