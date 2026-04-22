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Jewish Journal

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Jerusalem

[additional-authors]
Picture of Julia Knobloch

Julia Knobloch

April 22, 2026
The Fortified old City Walls in Jerusalem, Israel taken at sunrise. joe daniel price/Getty Images

Maybe I have known you always because

you are the mother of all cities

mother of fire and mother of mercy

city at the edge of wilderness

city of jewels, eucalyptus and crows

of sniper-safe tunnels to heaven

Maybe because you are a fortress

heir to the crushed promise

to see a savior break through a walled-up gate

like rays of sun from the desert to your east

Maybe because I once fell in love within your borders

and now you are all that’s left

with your graves on the Mount of Olives

stoic palm-trees

sweeping breezes that twirl windmill sails

like folk dancers

yellow ribbons flapping in the blue

Maybe I have known you always because

the Mediterranean is near

great sea of my youth

womb of my longings

at sunrise and sunset

where I first tasted figs and kisses

Now we are landlocked together, you and I

yet your terraced hills, your pines and cypresses

your crickets hiding in thyme bushes promise

that behind the next shrine

behind the next curve

there will be water

Julia Knobloch is a Los Angeles-based poet and rabbi. She received ordination from Hebrew Union College and has published three collections of poetry.

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