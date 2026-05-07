Print Issue: Fearless | May 8, 2026
‘We Met at Grossinger’s’ Brings the Borscht Belt to Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival
Director Paula Eiselt’s documentary acknowledges the early careers of Mel Brooks, Buddy Hackett, Carl Reiner, Joan Rivers and Jerry Lewis. It also goes deeper into why Grossinger’s Resort and Hotel had to exist in the first place.
Exodus from Los Angeles: Outmigration, AI, and the Fate of Jewish Angelenos
For those who remain, the struggle is real.
Mt. Sinai and Forest Lawn Warn LA Bike Lane Plan Could Disrupt Funeral Access on Forest Lawn Drive
Mount Sinai estimates the road carries about 20,000 vehicles per day and provides the only route to both memorial parks, including large funeral processions.
LAUSD Makes History with Jewish American Heritage Month Recognition
While she believes the program can play an important role in addressing antisemitism, Tishby emphasized that no single initiative can solve the problem on its own. “It will be a tool, but let’s not kid ourselves that one thing is going to be the answer.”
Recipes and Food Memories for Mother’s Day
Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate Mom while savoring those foods and food memories.
Blessings and Best Scone Recipe
I learned to bake scones as a young girl in Australia. I’m still amazed that simple ingredients like a bit of flour, butter and whole milk can be transformed into such delicious bites.
Mother’s Day: The Full Circle of Love
The first time I tasted this peach upside-down cardamom loaf cake was at high tea in London.
Table for Five: Behar-Bechukotai
The Rainmaker
The ‘Gadfather’ Makes an Offer He Hopes You Can’t Refuse
Controversial professor Gad Saad talks about “Suicidal Empathy” and why the world considers it cool to hate Jews.
Rosner’s Domain | The Broad Coalition: Sentiment vs. Reality
Gantz’s ideological message is based on a noble dream: a grand bargain that could seat everyone from Bezalel Smotrich to Yair Lapid at the same table.
For Our Religious Fractures, Science May Be a Healing Salve
On specific points of belief, Christians and Jews are not mutually understandable to each other. But the cosmic foundation of scientific evidence is equally accessible to us all, on the very same terms.
The Weight of Words: Hearing Rachel Goldberg-Polin Speak
Having heard Rachel’s words, I have become once again astonished at their power, reawakened to their strangeness and to their potentially infinite value.
John Quincy Adams and Aaron, the High Priest of Harvard
No doubt Adams kept Aaron’s model in mind as his own political career advanced. He would seek to emulate Aaron’s elocution upon being elected president, bringing the High Priest’s legacy with him to the White House.
Man Pleads Guilty in Paul Kessler Death, Faces Up to One Year
Alnaji, 54, of Moorpark, accepted the deal and pleaded guilty, avoiding a jury trial that had been scheduled for May 12.
Georgetown Commencement Speaker Mort Schapiro Withdraws After Firestorm Caused by his Jewish Journal Columns
In his column, Schapiro has written about a range of subjects, including the need for hope and optimism and improving the public discourse. But he has also expressed supportive views of Israel, and that was a bridge too far for a group of law students.
The Righteous Exist
Courage does not need an army, heroic acts don’t wear a uniform and one person armed with conviction, who refuses to be intimidated, can stand up to an evil empire and win.
The End of Passive Judaism, The Rise of Jewish Power
“Jewish power” is not about violence. It is about readiness. It is about presence. It is about refusing to disappear.
Scandal on the Ballot
How did this repulsive material end up in the state’s official voter materials, posted on a government website and mailed to millions of California voters at taxpayer expense?
Adam Miller Hasn’t Given Up on L.A.
While so many Angelenos have lost trust in the political class, Miller is asking us not to lose faith. He sees competence as the road back.