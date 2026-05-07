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Jewish Journal

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Print Issue: Fearless | May 8, 2026

Controversial professor Gad Saad talks about "Suicidal Empathy" and why the world considers it cool to hate Jews. by Alan Zeitlin
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Jewish Journal Staff

May 7, 2026

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