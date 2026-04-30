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Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: Changing Your Energy | May 1, 2026

Best known for her "Everything is Energy" podcast, transformational coach and meditation teacher Cathy Heller shares her wisdom in her new book on living with meaning and abundance.
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Jewish Journal Staff

April 30, 2026

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