Print Issue: Changing Your Energy | May 1, 2026
‘The Hollywood Rabbi’: Inside the Story of Marvin Hier
The film traces how Hier met Holocaust survivor and Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal and asked for permission to establish a center in his name in Los Angeles.
Jewish After School Accelerator: Helping LA Families Make Jewish Connections
Children from pre-K through fifth grade are picked up from school and brought to participating synagogues, where they receive help with homework, learn Hebrew, study Jewish holidays, have snack time and build friendships with other Jewish students.
Building Bridges: A New Alliance Between Jewish and Hindu Communities
The seeds of a new interfaith alliance between Sinai Temple and the BAPS Hindu Temple in Chino Hills were first planted in Haifa, Israel.
Tasting the Past– Masgouf Grilled Fish
While I may never taste authentic Iraqi masgouf, the moist, flaky, bites of this delicious fish recipe is a flavorful compromise that I can live with.
Cinco de Mayo Taco Tuesday
Since this year’s Cinco de Mayo is on Taco Tuesday, here are some fun kosher options to try.
Table for Five: Emor
Sacred Responsibility
Changing Your Energy
Podcaster Cathy Heller on ‘Atomic’ Thoughts, Women and Money and Why She Wants You to Be a ‘C’ Student
Rosner’s Domain | How About PM Erdan?
A new chapter has begun this week: Election 2026.
Is Buffer Zone the New Israeli Strategy?
After years of facing constant, close-range danger, there is now at least a sense that a more durable solution is being pursued, one that may finally offer residents near the border the security they have long lacked.
The Fight for a Jewish Charter School Isn’t a Christian Nationalist Plot
Jewish efforts to secure access to public funding on the same terms as other educational institutions are not only as American as apple pie; they are as Jewish as matzah balls.
Should We All Move to Miami?
You may choose to stay where you are. And that’s fine — we need people willing to fight in coastal cities that no longer seem to appreciate the contributions of Jews.
The Talmudic Testimony of the United States and the Undying People
Its pages attest to the miraculous nature of Jewish survival and the invaluable contribution of one covenantal nation, the United States, to another, in ensuring the spiritual flourishing of the Nation of Israel.
Gubernatorial Candidate’s Antisemitic Statement in California Voter Guide Draws Backlash from Jewish Community
In his statement, Grundmann claims that “Israel ‘art students’ wired Twin Towers for 9/11 controlled demolition” and that “planes did NOT destroy [sic] towers. Israel did.”
Jewish Man Attacked Near Adas Torah in Late-Night Assault Caught on Video
CCTV footage shows the attacker pushing the Jewish man against a wall and attempting to choke him, while the victim fights him off.
Campus Silence About Antisemitism is Loud and Clear
With a university filled with silence from administrators, as well as anger and indifference to the plight of persecuted Jewish students, we Jewish academics need to shift our focus.
A Different Pilgrimage
From Auschwitz to a Rebbe’s yahrzeit. From a child’s hometown to his grandfather’s grave. From mourning to memory to hope. The journey I did not plan turned out to be the one I needed most.
In The Big Inning
Sports bring us together in a remarkable way, while creating lifelong memories.
Two Jews in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain
Both countries are safe and have much to offer westerners.
Alone Again Naturally
To be a stand-up comedian, besides being funny, you must hate spending too much time with people.
Tough Choices for Republicans
The decision for Republicans is between pro-Trump and pre-Trump factions, representing dramatically different constituencies and focused on equally dramatically different policy goals.