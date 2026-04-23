Print Issue: Israel and America | April 24, 2026
Print Issue: Israel and America | April 24, 2026
As Israel turns 78, its alliance with America is being questioned from all sides. What is the wise path forward?
Los Angeles Teen Wins Second Place in International Bible Contest
This second place is the highest that an American has won in 13 years.
For Oran Almog, Yom Hazikaron Doesn’t End at Sundown
Oran Almog, who lost his eyesight and five family members in a terror attack in 2003, describes the delicate process of helping fellow survivors and bereaved families continue with their lives.
Stolen in the Holocaust, Trapped in Court: HEAR Act Update Promises a Clearer Path
The updated HEAR Act will not guarantee victory for every claimant, but Congress has now made its message unmistakable: Nazi-looted art cases should not be dismissed because Survivors and heirs could not find what was deliberately hidden from them.
Professor’s Lawsuit Highlights UCLA’s Post–October 7 Campus Climate
For those involved, the lawsuits are not only about past incidents, but about whether they will lead to meaningful accountability and lasting change on campus — so that Jewish faculty and students can feel safe, visible and protected within the university.
Global Survey by the Jewish Agency Finds Strong Optimism About the Future of World Jewry
The report revealed that nearly three-quarters, 74%, of Jewish young adults (ages 18-28) worldwide and two-thirds, 67%, of young adults in Israel believe they can positively influence the future of their communities.
Friday Night Lights: Fried Israeli Schnitzel
Nowadays, most Fridays find me breading and frying schnitzel.
Celebrate Rugelach Day
Like many enduring recipes – traditional rugelach dates back centuries in Eastern Europe – it was passed down, adapted and refined in kitchens through multiple generations.
Table for Five: Acharei Mot-Kedoshim
Holy Living
The $90 Billion Blind Spot: The Diaspora’s Costliest Contradiction
We are so very fortunate that the diaspora shows up when Israel is under rocket fire and we are in shelters. The harder question is whether they will show up when Israel is underpriced.
Teddy’s Bear and the Birth of Israel
A U.S. president’s mercy had helped give the Michtom family the means of substantively supporting the eventual rebirth of the State of Israel.
For Rachel Goldberg-Polin and the Rest of Us
Rachel is a gifted woman who has been chosen to carry a burden. And in turn, she has chosen, by her own telling, to write and to speak about that burden.
What is Meant by Israel’s Right to Exist as a Jewish Nation
A Jewish state means what international law has long recognized, what the moral logic of self-determination requires, and what the law of indigenous rights confirms.
Judging by Appearances in Panama
When it comes to judging other people, we cannot believe all we see.
Ban Antisemites from World Cup Soccer
Our nation’s leaders should exclude those whose behavior violates America’s fundamental moral values. That will send a message to athletes and aspiring athletes around the world that the United States rejects bigotry.
Islam and Jesus: Evaluating Tucker Carlson’s Claim
Christianity and Islam make fundamentally different claims about Jesus.
The Golden Rule: What Does It Mean in Practice?
We are being commanded to be kind to others, but we are not being asked to be angels, especially when dealing with those who do not share our values, including those who are our enemies.
Israel and America
As Israel turns 78, its alliance with America is being questioned from all sides. What is the wise path forward?
Why You Should Host a Pesach Sheni Seder This Year
The story of Pesach Sheni reminds us that this is not actually how Jewish law works — not in the Torah, and not now.
From Independence to Blessing – An Open Letter to My Brothers and Sisters in the Diaspora
The Diaspora resembles the shepherd —dynamic, mobile, and less tied to place and land. Israel resembles the farmer — rooted, sovereign, and engaged with land and the challenges of power. The challenge is not to choose one over the other, but to create a balance.