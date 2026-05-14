In the Desert – A poem for Parsha Bamidbar

Bamidbar — In the desert (Numbers 1:1-4:20)

In the desert, I learned to count.

I saw the men counted and

put into groups.

Those who could protect and kill

went into one group. Those who

handled the words into another.

If you were under 19 or over 60

you didn’t count. If you participated

in the golden calf incident

you didn’t count. If you were a woman

you weren’t even mentioned.

In the desert, I learned you could

set up your spontaneous suburb

the same way wherever you went.

We had a system. We brought

the old neighborhood with us.

Urban planning had its forty-year

trial run in the desert.

In the desert, we named our

neighborhoods after the 12 sons

of Jacob. We continued to ignore

his daughter. In the desert, I wondered

if Jacob’s sons could have imagined

all these mouths to feed.

Would they have wondered why

we stayed in the narrow place so long.

Why it would take us forty years

to cross a distance they traveled

in just a few weeks. In the desert,

would they have wondered

what went so wrong?

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net