The Book and the Sword

Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy entered common usage through the Septuagint, a Jewish translation of the Bible into Greek. These names are rough translations of ones used in early Rabbinic literature and are in fact rooted in the Jewish tradition.‌

In this older system, each name corresponds to the theme of the book. The older name for Vayikra is Torat Kohanim, or “laws of Kohanim,” because the book teaches about the service in the sanctuary. The name is later translated to Leviticus in Latin. Similarly, the old name for Devarim is Mishneh Torah, or review of the Torah, which is what the book does. That becomes Deuteronomy in Greek.

It was only later that the more familiar names of Bereishit, Shemot, Vayikra, Bamidbar, and Devarim came into use. These names originate from the books’ initial words.

The fourth book of the Torah is called by the Mishnah “Chumash Hapekudim,” which roughly translates as the “section of counting,” or Numbers. It refers to the census at the beginning of this week’s Torah reading.

In his introduction to Bamidbar, Rabbi Naftali Tzvi Berlin wonders: Why does a book filled with a great deal of dramatic narrative take its name from a prosaic census?

The answer is found in the role of this census.

The census takes place “on the first day of the second month, in the second year after they had come out of the land of Egypt.” The new Sanctuary had just been dedicated a month earlier, and the entire community was beginning a journey to the Land of Israel.

There are several reasons given for the purpose of this census. The Ramban says it was a symbolic act, meant to highlight God’s kindness; a small family that arrived in Egypt with just 70 members has now become a nation of hundreds of thousands of people ready to meet their destiny.

Others offer more practical explanations. Ibn Ezra writes that the census was meant to facilitate the organization of the camp, so that the Israelites would be ready to march through the desert. The Rashbam says that the census was intended to draft potential soldiers for an army and prepare them for battle. The entrance to the land of Israel is imminent, and they need to be ready to fight against the Canaanites.

Rashi takes a very different perspective. He explains that “when He came to rest His Presence among them, He counted them.” The census inducted the first members of the newly built sanctuary, the community that will be a part of this new spiritual undertaking.

The explanations of Rashi and the Rashbam stand in stark contrast to each other. One sees the census as a preparation for war; the other sees the census as a declaration of spiritual commitment. Military power stands worlds apart from the holiness of the sanctuary.

But military strength and authentic spirituality are meant to work together. And that may be the message of the Book of Bamidbar.

There is a phrase in rabbinic literature, safra v’sayfa, “the book and the sword,” where the book refers to the Torah. Usually, this pairing is meant as a contrast. In one Talmudic passage, Rabbi Elazar ben Perata declares that, “If one lives by the sword, he is not a student of the book, and if one is a student of the book, he does not live by the sword.” The Midrash adds the following:

“The sword and the book descended from Heaven bound together. God said to them: ‘If you fulfill what is written in this book, you will be saved from this sword. But if you do not fulfill it, you will be killed by this sword.’”

The book and the sword represent the two opposing human capacities, for physical power and spiritual enlightenment. They are an ever-present pair, but you can only pick one. The rabbis of the Talmud had seen the brutality of the Roman occupiers and wanted nothing to do with it. Some of them preferred to live with the Torah alone and pray that God would protect them from their enemies.

They chose the book because they despised the sword.

But other rabbis recognized the importance of both. The Mishnah declares that when attacked, “Everyone must go out to war, even a bridegroom from his chamber and a bride from her canopy.” Even newlyweds, who are usually entitled to a deferment from army service, must run to the front lines.

There are no exemptions from protecting the Jewish people.

There are no exemptions from protecting the Jewish people.

In the late-19th century, there were calls for Jews to once again take up arms. They needed to defend their communities in Europe; and they needed to be ready to return to their homeland.

Early Zionist thinkers wanted to create a “New Jew.” Max Nordau, in a letter in 1903, said that his motto was: “We must think of creating once again a Jewry of muscles.” He explained that “the fear of constant persecution … turned our powerful voices into frightened whispers, which rose in crescendo only when our martyrs on the stakes cried out their dying prayers in the face of their executioners. But now … let us once more become deep-chested, sturdy, sharp-eyed men.”

Nordau saw this as rebellion. But this wasn’t only a secular vision; many traditional Jews understood the importance of embracing power. Rabbi Avraham Isaac Kook, in a provocative passage, wrote that exercise for the sake of making one stronger to build the land of Israel was so holy, that “when young people engage in sport to strengthen the power and spirit for the sake of the might of the entire nation, that holy service raises God’s Presence higher and higher, equal to (reciting) the songs and praises that David, King of Israel, expressed in the book of Psalms.”

To Rav Kook, a secular soldier’s pushups are equal to a pious man’s prayers. And that was controversial. But many rabbis agreed that it was time for a long-persecuted people to stop being ‌powerless.

It was time to grasp both the book and the sword.

This was the original ideal as outlined in the Tanakh. Rabbi Kook mentioned King David; ‌he is the biblical paradigm of this synthesis. David was a master of prayer, the “sweet singer of Israel.” At the same time, he was a warrior who defended Israel from her enemies.

Yet one should have no illusions that it is simple to grasp both. David is barred from building the Temple because “You have shed much blood and have made great wars; you shall not build a house for My name, because you have shed much blood on the earth in My sight.” Bloodshed is always repugnant, and the sword is morally hazardous. Anyone who takes lightly the responsibility of military might will fail the ethical tests that lie ahead.

Yet in 1948, when the State of Israel came into being, many of the leaders of yeshivot refused to allow their students to fight. They grasped the book and pushed away the sword.

This greatly upset Rabbi Shlomo Yosef Zevin, who wrote a passionate letter to his colleagues demanding that they send their students to the army. It was the holiest of mitzvot, a matter of saving the lives of the Jews; and if so, the most pious should be the first to go into battle, and not look for exemptions.

More importantly, the students had shown that one could be a soldier-scholar. Zevin wrote that:

“Many yeshiva students are standing at the front even now, sanctifying God’s name. With one hand they are turning the pages of a Tanakh or Talmud, and with the other hand they hold their rifles. Their spirit of Torah and belief in the Almighty strengthens their comrades and influences them in the ways of Torah. Most respected rabbis, are you not obligated to encourage others to follow in their footsteps?”

Rabbi Zevin’s challenge, to see military service as a sacred obligation, not a compromise, is an age-old one, and it may very well be the lesson of Sefer Bamidbar.

The census from which this book, Chumash Hapekudim, takes its name, has more than one purpose. As we mentioned earlier, Rashi says it is to connect one spiritually to the sanctuary; his grandson, the Rashbam, says it is to prepare people to go into battle. Both are actually what the Torah intended; the census connects the people to the sanctuary, and also to the army.

This is why the book is named after the census. Throughout the Book of Bamidbar, the people are challenged to hold on to both their faith and their courage. And the lesson is that you must keep one foot in the sanctuary even while going out to war; and you must go out to war, even when your heart yearns to remain in the sanctuary.

One must learn how to grasp the book and the sword at once.

Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz is the Senior Rabbi of Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun in New York.