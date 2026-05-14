Motherhood, War and Media: WIZO Luncheon Reflects a Changing Reality Since Oct. 7, 2023

In a sold-out event at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, WIZO (Women’s International Zionist Organization) hosted its annual Mother’s Day Luncheon. The Los Angeles chapter of WIZO has evolved over the years, bringing together both longtime members and a growing number of younger women, many of whom were introduced to the organization through their mothers. Among them was Dianna Mannheim Sternberg, who presented her mother, Kathy Mannheim, with the Distinguished Service Award. Sternberg became visibly emotional as she spoke about her mother’s influence on her life and her deep connection to WIZO’s mission. Mannheim, who was equally moved, received a standing ovation from the audience.

The event also included a special recognition from Deborah Harris, WIZO California co-chair, who honored Lya Zisman on her 100th birthday, paying tribute to her and her family’s longstanding dedication to WIZO. Beverly Hills Councilmember Sharon Nazarian also spoke.

A lot has changed in WIZO since it was founded in 1920, especially since Oct. 7, 2023. Before the war, WIZO was primarily known for its social welfare programs, including daycare centers, youth programs and services for women and families in need. But in the past two and a half years, the organization has expanded its role to focus as well on wartime emergency support, assisting evacuated families, reservists and their spouses, wounded soldiers and children affected by the conflict. WIZO has also mobilized volunteers, opened emergency childcare programs and provided emotional and practical support to families struggling with the realities of war.

WIZO USA Co-President Ruthy Benoliel spoke about the unseen burden carried by the families of reservists, emphasizing that while soldiers are on the front lines, their wives are often left to hold everything together at home. They have to juggle taking care of the kids, working and staying strong for their husbands, which isn’t always easy.

She shared the story of Nitzan, a woman whose life was upended when her husband was called up for military duty. “She had what felt like a perfect life — a husband and a child. Her husband promised her, ‘Everything will go back to normal when I come back.” But reality proved far more difficult. After the birth of her second daughter, while her husband was away at war, he returned home after serving for more than 300 days – a changed man.

“She became depressed, lost her job, was sleep-deprived and at one point she looked at me and said, ‘The only thing I wanted to do was jump out the window,’” Benoliel said. “She was in a very dark place, and WIZO gave her tools, support and resources. WIZO showed her light when everything around her felt like darkness.”

Today, Benoliel said, Nitzan is a stronger woman and became, in her words, “the rock her family can lean on.”

Benoliel, who traveled to the event from her home in Miami, also recalled her recent visit in Israel where she landed in Ben Gurion Airport, which was almost completely empty, as very few flights are coming in or going out. “As I was landing, I saw American planes and Israeli planes side by side,” she said. “We should be proud to be Americans because we are allies of Israel.”

The event, “Truth in Focus: Israel and the Media,” also featured remarks from Rachel Bachar, Director of Community Engagement at the Consulate General of Israel in Los Angeles, and Laura Stein, WIZO California’s Legal Chair. The keynote speaker was award-winning journalist Jacki Karsh, who launched a journalism fellowship in 2024 aimed at training and supporting journalists to improve coverage of Israel and related issues.

Before Oct. 7, Karsh said, almost no one in her “work world” knew she was Jewish. “My Jewish identity was very real and very deep,” she said, “rooted in family, Jewish education, community and philanthropy, but I didn’t cover Jews, Israel or antisemitism in any professional capacity.”

That changed after Oct. 7. It was then she said that those two worlds collided, and she officially became what she calls “a Jewish journalist.”

Karsh described the days that followed as a rupture inside journalism itself. She noticed what was happening inside newsrooms and how decisions were made regarding the coverage of what’s happening between Israel and Gaza. This deeply troubled her. “I saw inaccuracy, self-proclaimed experts and, in some cases, outright terrorist propaganda being repeated, all moving so fast that the truth couldn’t keep up.”

She said she focused her work on exposing how editorial decisions were shaping global understanding of Israel and unpacking how headlines and broader media framing influenced public perception of events on the ground.

Karsh also worked closely with hostage families, describing them as ordinary people suddenly thrust into unimaginable and rapidly unfolding circumstances, where every hour felt critical and overwhelming. She spoke about how they were often placed in media interviews and public settings while still processing deep trauma, navigating intense fear, and worrying constantly about the safety of their loved ones.

She emphasized that her role was to support them in telling their stories, while ensuring their voices were heard clearly and with dignity. Above all, she said she wanted audiences to understand the emotional reality they were living through — their fear, their isolation, and the human cost behind the headlines.

For the past two-plus years, Karsh has traveled across the country speaking about media bias and “how the media is pushing a certain agenda.” For decades, she said, “Israel has been portrayed through a very specific narrative — as an occupier and colonialist,” she said. “This didn’t just begin on Oct. 7.”

Through her journalism fellowship, Karsh now aims to help reshape and strengthen how such coverage is reported and understood.

Guests departed with a gift in hand and a shared sense of purpose, feeling that their participation was contributing to WIZO’s vital work supporting women, children, and families across Israel.