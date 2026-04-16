Print Issue: We the Israelites | April 17, 2026
Don’t Dismantle the Watchdogs — Pluralism Is Still Our Best Defense
Although institutional change can be slow, Jewish organizations fighting antisemitism have made progress…Critics may have some legitimate concerns about mission drift — but this is solved with accountability, not defunding.
A Sephardic Love Story–Eggplant Burekas
The transmission of these bureka recipes from generation to generation is a way of retaining heritage and history in Sephardic communities around the world.
National Picnic Day
There is nothing like spreading a soft blanket out in the shade and enjoying some delicious food with friends and family.
Table for Five: Tazria Metzora
Spiritual Purification
Israelis Are Winning Their War for Survival … But Are American Jews Losing It?
Israelis must become King David Jews, fighting when necessary while building a glittering Zion. Diaspora Jews must become Queen Esther Jews. Fit in. Prosper. Decipher your foreign lands’ cultural codes. But be literate, proud, brave Jews.
We, the Israelites: Embracing Our Maccabean Spirit
No one should underestimate the difficulty of the past few years. But what will define us is not the level or nature of the problem but how we deal with it.
Rosner’s Domain | Imagine There’s No Enemy …
Before Israel’s week of Remembrance and Independence, it is proper to reflect on the inherent tension between dreams and their realization.
John Lennon’s Dream – And Where It Fell Short
His message of love — hopeful, expansive, humane — inspired genuine moral progress. It fostered hope that humanity might ultimately converge toward those ideals. In too many parts of the world, that expectation collided with societies that did not share those assumptions.
Journeys to the Promised Land
Just as the Torah concludes with the people about to enter the Promised Land, leaders are successful when the connections we make reveal within us the humility to encounter the Infinite.
A Suitcase of Diamonds: Meditation on Friendship
It is made of humility, forged from the understanding that even with all our strengths, we desperately need one another.
Should We Be Surprised by Right-Wing Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories?
We should not be surprised that conspiratorial antisemitism has reemerged in the current circumstances. But there is a deep reason that ties it specifically to the right.
Israel’s Minorities and Its National Mission: A Yom Haatzmaut Reflection
With God’s help, as Israel heads into its Independence Day celebration, the Jewish state will continue in its mission of serving as a source of wisdom and inspiration for its minority groups and nations throughout the globe.
‘Laugh Through the Heartbreak’ Comedy Tour Goes National
After early sold-out shows in Los Angeles, the series has grown into a touring format with stops planned across several cities.
United Against Hate: Why the Black and Jewish Communities in America Must Stand Together
The task now is not only to honor the past, but to learn from it and build something worthy of it.
Where Can You Find God?
Is God in the Holy Land? Is God everywhere? Anywhere?
Fighting Religious Law, From Israel to Florida
A nation must be built on one foundation: one constitution that applies equally to all its citizens, no matter their religion, background or identity.
It All Started With the VCR
I’d rather blame my frustration and unwillingness to learn the curve needed because of my age than enjoy what these miraculous inventions offer.
The Young Are Turning on Israel
Both the Gallup and Pew polls showed that opposition to Israel is much stronger among young people in both parties.
Israel and the Lessons of Memory
Israel’s Memorial Day begins at sundown on April 21, followed immediately by Independence Day. For those who have experienced it, the contrast is mesmerizing.