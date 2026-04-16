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Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: We the Israelites | April 17, 2026

What will define the Jewish future is not antisemitism but how we respond to it. Embracing our Maccabean spirit would be a good start.
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Jewish Journal Staff

April 16, 2026

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