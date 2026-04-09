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Jewish Journal

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Print Issue: How Do We Regain Our Mojo? | April 10, 2026

How a Mark Twain passage at our Passover seder led me to reflect on the themes of envy and Jewish self-esteem.
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Jewish Journal Staff

April 9, 2026
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