Print Issue: How Do We Regain Our Mojo? | April 10, 2026
NASA’s Jewish Administrator and Jewish Astronauts Reflect on Artemis II’s Historic Moon Flyby
By some measures, 16 Jews have been to space.
Noa Tishby Brings Clarity, Courage and a Call to Action to Beth Jacob
“The Jewish people are patient zero in a worldwide war on truth.”
Golden Memories – a Great Challah Recipe
This challah has a soft, fluffy, airy texture, with a wonderful chewy crumb, a hint of sweetness and an enticing golden crust.
Post-Passover Pasta and Pizza
What carbs do you miss the most during Passover? Do you go for the sweet stuff, like cookies and cakes, or heartier items like breads and pasta?
Table for Five: Shemini
Kosher Fish
Rosner’s Domain | The Too Strong and Too Weak Challenge
The war against two stubborn enemies, such as Iran and Hezbollah, has an interesting lesson to teach on obstacles created by regimes that are polar opposites.
Fake Until Proven Real: As AI Images Spread, Skepticism May Be the Best Safeguard
When it comes to images and video online, the safest starting point is the presumption that what we see is not authentic until it is verified.
Freedom, This Year
There is something deeply cyclical about Judaism and our holidays. We return to the same story—the same words, the same questions—but we are not the same people telling it. And that changes everything.
A Diary Amidst Division and the Fight for Freedom
Emma’s diary represents testimony of an America, and an American Jewish community, torn asunder during America’s strenuous effort to manifest its founding ideal of the equality of all people who were created in the image of God.
When Criticism of Israel Becomes a Test for Jews Everywhere
Judge Israel as you would judge any state: rigorously, truthfully and proportionately.
More than Names
On Yom HaShoah, we speak of six million who were murdered. But I also remember the nine million who lived. Nine million Jews who got up every morning, took their children to school, and strove every day to survive, because they believed in life.
Gratitude
Gratitude is greatly emphasized in much of Jewish observance, from blessings before and after meals, the celebration of holidays such as Passover, a festival that celebrates liberation from slavery, and in the psalms.
Freedom’s Unfinished Journey
The seder table itself is a model of radical welcome: we are told explicitly to invite the stranger, to make room for those who ask questions and for those who do not yet know how to ask.
Thoughts on Security
For students at Jewish schools, armed guards, security gates, and ID checks are now woven into the rhythm of daily life.
Can Playgrounds Defeat Antisemitism?
The playground in Jerusalem didn’t stop antisemitism, and renovating playgrounds in New York City is not likely to stop it there, either — because antisemitism in America today is not rooted in a lack of slides or swings.
America First and Israel
As Donald Trump continues to struggle to explain his goals there, his backers have begun casting about for scapegoats to blame for the president’s decision to enter the war. Not surprisingly, a growing number of conservative fingers are now pointing at Benjamin Netanyahu.
Defending Israel in an Age of Madness
America’s national derangement poses myriad challenges to those not yet caught up in it. The anomie is daunting enough for the general public — if that term still makes sense in this fragmented age — and it is virtually insurmountable for the defenders of Israel.
By the Time You Read This … Who Knows?
You could despise Trump and believe he has bungled every aspect of this war and still recognize the immense value of degrading the threat of a genocidal regime that is rabidly anti-American.
Jewish Rapper Hosts a Seder on NYC Subway Car
The April 1 pop-up, coinciding with the first night of Passover, drew notable attendees including Princess Superstar, a Jewish rapper, singer and DJ; New York City-based Rabbi Arielle Stein; and Yiddish singer Riki Rose.
The Jewish Kingdom of Southern Arabia
The tale of Himyar reminds us of the ongoing Jewish presence in the Middle East, its important history, but also of the danger of religion interwoven with state politics.