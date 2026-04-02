Print Issue: Reflections | April 3, 2026
Why the Seder Is the Oldest Classroom in Human History
We are the people who said, three thousand years ago, that no human ruler is God. And tyrants have never forgiven us for it.
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Shapiro Wants Music in All Aspects of Temple Life
Second of two parts
Antisemitism, Deicide, and Revolution
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops did a remarkable thing: It issued a memorandum to all American Catholic bishops urging them to prepare their teachings carefully during this Easter period and ensure that they accurately present the Church’s positive teachings about Jews.
Ruth Wisse Challenges Americans to Live American, Jewish and Zionist Values
On March 25, Professor Ruth Wisse, the legendary Yiddish literature and Jewish culture scholar, used an all-American platform to inspire Americans with Jewish, Zionist and quintessentially American, lessons.
Shuk-style Mazal Market Returns with Pre-Passover ‘Renewal’
“Mazal Market will exist as long as there is a need for it. It’s a place where everyone feels like they’re Jewish enough together.”
Israeli Entrepreneurs Fuel California’s Economy with High-Paying Jobs
California has long been home to Israeli entrepreneurs and companies spanning tech, cybersecurity, custom software, financial services and full-service restaurants. These businesses generate jobs and strengthen the state economy.
Israel Bachar on Antisemitism, Hollywood and Mobilizing Global Support for Israel
While some voices on the far left and far right attempt to portray Israel as dragging the U.S. into war, Bachar stressed that this is not the reality, noting that the United States is acting based on its own strategic interests.
Chametz Is More than Crumbs in the Corners of our Homes
Chametz is also something that gathers in the corners of our being, the spiritual chametz that, like the physical particles we gather the night before Passover, can infect, wither, influence and sabotage us as we engage with others.
Kugel Kugel Everywhere
At Passover time, all kugels are welcome.
Joan Nathan’s Passover Favorites
Nathan’s family holidays go back 46 years with rotating guests and a community that forms around her ever-changing table.
Magic of Mimouna and a Walnut Cookie Recipe
They are perfect for a Mimouna table because they are flourless and can be baked during Passover, before Mimouna.
Alpine Flavors—a Crunchy Granola Recipe
Every Passover, I prepare a truly delicious gluten-free granola. I use lots of nuts and seeds (pistachios, walnuts, almonds and pumpkin seeds) and dried fruits (apricots, dates and cranberries).
Table for Five: Passover
The Our Ongoing Exodus
From Late-Night Vacuuming to Transcendence: A Passover Meditation
Passover itself denotes transcendence. Leaving one’s limitations. Leaping beyond the ordinary.
Pesach Reflections
How does the Exodus story, Judaism’s foundational narrative of freedom, speak to the present? We asked local leaders, including rabbis, educators and podcasters, to weigh in.
Rosner’s Domain | Be Skeptical of Skeptics, Too
Whoever risks a decisive or semi-decisive prediction of the campaign’s end (and there is a long list of such figures on the Israeli side as well as the American side) is not demonstrating wisdom but rather a lack of seriousness.
When We Can No Longer Agree on Who Is Pharaoh
The Seder asks us to remain present to the tension between competing fears and obligations. It does not require choosing one lesson over the other, but rather, it creates space for us to articulate our concerns and listen to the fears and hopes that shape others’ views.
The Battle for Zionism Will Be Won — or Lost — at the Seder Table
The Haggadah’s original purpose is not to soothe. It is to mobilize.
Pesach at War. Leaving Fast, Leaving Slow.
Freedom, it would seem, is erratic; it happens in fits and starts, three steps forward and two steps back. Freedom is a leap into the unknown, driven by a dream. We will figure it out in time.