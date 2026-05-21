It’s Getting Hot– Moroccan Chicken Skewers

Of all the sights and sounds and smells of my (almost) eight years in Casablanca, one of the most striking is the memory of the street vendors who gathered around small charcoal fires, grilling skewers.

Especially in the summer, when the city seemed to move outdoors. During the long hot days on the beaches, the vendors would grill skewers of beef, lamb and chicken. The savory aroma of the caramelized beef and melted fat would waft through the air.

The markets would stay lively late into the evening and families with members of all ages would come out seeking entertainment. Inevitably they would gather around the men expertly grilling and they would fill up on charcoal-fired meats.

Of course, we could only eat kosher meat, so my parents and my uncle Menasse and aunt Clara would take all of us cousins to a local kosher restaurant. We always ordered the long-grilled sausages and hot French fries stuffed in baguettes and slathered with Amora mustard. So delicious!

On weekends, we would all drive out to the country side (la campagne) where my father and my uncle would grill the skewers (brochettes) that my mother and my aunt had prepared. After enjoying the picnic, the men would sit around playing cards with their friends. The women would sit in a circle, chatting. And we children would run around, never getting tired. Such fond childhood memories.

North African grilling includes mechoui (slow-roasted lamb), lamb brochettes, ground beef and lamb kefta skewers, spicy merguez sausages and chicken marinated with cumin and paprika. The grilling techniques are quite simple, with flavor coming from the smoke and the freshness of the meat. Rather than relying on heavy sauces, the star of the show is usually chermoula, a marinade crafted with cilantro, crushed garlic, paprika, cumin, lemon juice and olive oil.

With Memorial Day here and the official start of the summer grilling season, we offer you a recipe for delicious for Moroccan-spiced chicken skewers.

We promise that taking the time to marinate the chicken breast in smoky spices, fresh lemon juice and olive oil will result in tender, juicy nuggets. Serve it with warm baguettes, homemade French fries and an Israeli salad with cucumber, tomato and Kalamata olives.

—Rachel

Moroccan-Spiced Chicken Skewers

2 lbs. chicken thighs, cut into 2″ cubes

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 tbsp ground cumin

1/2 tbsp ground coriander

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tbsp paprika

Salt & pepper, to taste

1 garlic cloves, minced

1 lemon, juiced

Italian parsley, for garnish

In a large bowl, combine the olive oil, cumin, coriander, turmeric, cinnamon, paprika, salt, pepper, minced garlic and lemon juice and whisk together until well blended.

Place the cubed chicken thighs in the bowl and toss well, ensuring that each piece is fully coated with the marinade. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.

Remove the marinated chicken from the refrigerator and thread the marinated chicken cubes onto skewers.

Place the skewers on the grill and cook the chicken for about 10 to 15 minutes, turning occasionally. Remove the skewers when chicken is cooked through and has beautiful grill marks on all sides. Let rest for 10 minutes, loosely covered with foil. This resting time helps keep the chicken juicy.

Garnish the skewers with parsley before serving.

Enjoy with a fresh baguette or pita and your favorite sides — French fries, rice or couscous.

Sharon Gomperts and Rachel Emquies Sheff have been friends since high school. The Sephardic Spice Girls project has grown from their collaboration on events for the Sephardic Educational Center in Jerusalem. Follow them

on Instagram @sephardicspicegirls and on Facebook at Sephardic Spice SEC Food. Website sephardicspicegirls.com/full-recipes.