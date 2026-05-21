Fire Up the Grill for Memorial Day Weekend

While many Angelenos grill year-round, for most of the country, Memorial Day weekend is the start of grilling season. There’s nothing like gathering outdoors, firing up the grill and trying some new, delicious dishes. While traditional cookout fare always has its place, there are plenty of ways to mix things up.

Pam Stein’s grilled bok choy salad tastes both refreshing and substantial – perfect for an outdoor meal. “It looks impressive on the picnic table but takes almost no effort on the grill,” Stein, founder of In Pam’s Kitchen, told The Journal. “The high heat gives the bok choy a crisp‑tender texture and a light smoky depth while the refreshing honey ginger dressing keeps it bright and balanced.”

She added,” The charred bok choy holds up beautifully outside, even if everyone is grazing for hours.”

Grilled Baby Bok Choy Salad with Honey Ginger Dressing

Serves 3 to 4

For the Dressing:

½ cup extra virgin oil

2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

¼ cup raw honey

1 ½ Tbsp chopped fresh ginger

Salt, to taste

For the Salad:

3 baby bok choy heads, halved lengthwise

1 Gala or Fuji apple

2 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted

¼ cup extra virgin oil, divided

2 Tbsp chopped shallot

Salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

8 grape tomatoes, halved

1/3 cup chopped pecans

For the Dressing:

In a blender add the olive oil, lemon juice, honey, ginger and salt. Process until smooth. Cover and refrigerate.

For the Salad:

Wash bok choy to remove dirt from inside the head by soaking it in a bowl of cold water for 30 seconds. Discard water and refill with clean cold water. Repeat soaking for 30 seconds. Remove heads from water and lay to dry on a paper towel.

Slice apples into quarters, removing the core and stem. Cut each quarter in thirds. In a small bowl, toss apples with melted butter.

Add 1-1/2 tablespoons olive oil to a small saucepan and heat over medium. Add shallots and fry until golden brown. Remove from heat and drain on a paper towel.

Preheat the grill to medium. Grill apples over direct heat for about 3 minutes per side, until they have grill marks. Remove apples from the grill and let cool for 15 minutes.

Brush bok choy with the remaining olive oil until well coated. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Place heads cut side down on the grill. Cover and cook until tender and lightly charred, about 7-8 minutes.

Note: If you want to use the stove, heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Grill apples for approximately 3 minutes per side, until they have grill marks. Place bok choy cut side down on the heated grill pan. Cook until char marks appear and the bok choy is becoming tender, approximately 3-4 minutes. Flip over and grill for another 2-3 minutes.

Remove from heat and place on a serving platter.

Arrange tomatoes and apples on the platter. Drizzle with the honey ginger dressing. Scatter crispy shallots and pecans on top.

Judy Elbaum’s sweet and spicy glazed meatballs are one of her favorite dishes to start serving this time of year. “Meatball fans love meatballs any way they are prepared: fried in a pan, baked in the oven or simmered in a sauce,” Elbaum, founder of Leave It to Bubbe, told The Journal. “To my mind, grilling [them] yields the most tasty and perfect meatballs.”

They are also incredibly versatile.

“Serve them as a main course for an outdoor barbecue or make them smaller, spear them with toothpicks and serve as a toothsome appetizer,” she said. “A feast for the palate and the eyes, sweet and spicy glazed meatballs are addictive, so grill up a few batches to make sure there’s enough to go around.”

Sweet and Spicy Glazed and Grilled Meatballs

Makes about 30 meatballs.

For the Meatballs:

1 Tbsp canola oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 ¼ pounds ground beef

2 Tbsp barbecue sauce

2 Tbsp teriyaki sauce

¼ cup bread crumbs

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

¼ tsp hot red pepper flakes

pinch of salt pepper

For the Glaze:

3/4 cup ketchup

1/3 cup honey

4 Tbsp teriyaki sauce

several drops of Tabasco sauce

Heat the canola oil in a medium skillet, then sauté onion and garlic for about 5 minutes until translucent. Cool for a few minutes.

Place the ground beef in a large mixing bowl. Add the barbecue sauce, teriyaki sauce, bread crumbs, garlic powder, onion powder, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Add the sautéed onions and garlic. Mix together all ingredients.

Form the mixture into meatballs – about 1 ½ inches in diameter. Thread the meatballs onto skewers or, if desired, grill them individually – it’s easier to turn them that way; I use tongs to turn them.

Notes: Flat stainless steel skewers work best. Meatball grilling baskets and pans are available, and help to expedite the process.

Make the glaze by combining all ingredients into a medium mixing bowl; whisk together well.

Lightly grease a grill pan or outdoor grill, then preheat for a few minutes.

Place meatball skewers or individual meatballs on the grill for about 8 to 10 minutes, turning them every few minutes to ensure even cooking and browning. Brush on the glaze every time the meatballs are turned.