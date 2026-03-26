Print Issue: A Persian Pesach? | March 27, 2026
Print Issue: A Persian Pesach? | March 27, 2026
As the Iranian people yearn for their liberation, a reflection on the improbable connection between ancient Persian civilization and the Jewish holiday of freedom.
Stand By Me: A Lifeline for Israel’s Cancer Patients in Los Angeles
Between the cozy living room chairs, yoga classes, warm meals and volunteers, a supportive community has taken shape – one that holds people up during the hardest moments of their lives.
Yair Keydar’s Journey from Synagogue to ‘Star Search’
Whatever direction he ultimately chooses, one thing is certain: his future will involve a microphone, a stage and a voice that will captivate audiences.
Jamie Milne Makes Everyday Cooking Delicious and Passover-Friendly
She shares the story behind her recipes, her approach to cooking, and even a special dish perfect for Passover.
Interfaith Passover Seder at Spago
The event, which raises funds for food-challenged families and individuals in Los Angeles, will once again benefit MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger.
‘The Ten Plagues of Cocktails’ for Passover
Want to add some zing to your Passover seder? David Kedson’s book, “The Ten Plagues of Cocktails,” may be just what you need.
Traditions Passed Over— A Spring Fava Bean Soup
This creamy blended soup is filled with lots and lots of vegetables. Leeks and onions, carrots and celery, turnip and potatoes, all punctuated by the earthy, buttery, nutty flavor of the fava beans.
Pure Gold – A Passover Matzah Ball Soup
My recipe for chicken soup includes lots of dill and parsley, root vegetables like parsnip, turnip and carrots, as well as celery and garlic. I include a yellow onion in its skin, which gives the soup a most glorious golden color.
Table for Five: Tzav
The Eternal Flame
A Persian Pesach?
As the Iranian people yearn for their liberation, a reflection on the improbable connection between ancient Persian civilization and the Jewish holiday of freedom.
Climbing the Passover Ladder of Observance
This year, rather than focusing just on the seder, maybe consider how you and your family might incorporate even just one more element of Jewish tradition into your lives during the eight days of the holiday.
Rosner’s Domain | The War: A Cat’s Perspective
Think about the cat that battled the elephant. It obviously cannot win, but if it survived the battle against the elephant with tolerable damage, it can certainly feel satisfied.
The Grass Is Always Greenville
During the current war with Iran, I’ve developed a love-hate relationship with my phone. The cacophony of noises it produces takes on a new life. When it’s your first line of defense against rocket attacks, you get to know each sound intimately.
When Political Correctness Starts Silencing Democracy
Political correctness may have begun with the goal of promoting civility. Yet when social norms begin to narrow the boundaries of acceptable debate too sharply, democratic discourse itself can suffer.
Satire Alert: George Washington’s Passover Advice to the Hebrews
Matzah meal and matzah farfel: Are these truly foodstuffs? They seem more suitable as gravel or buckshot.
When Antisemitism Reinvents Itself as Antizionism
Accusations once directed at Jews as individuals are now directed at Jews as a nation.
Jews Must Stop Thinking and Start Acting
Jews in the Diaspora fail to see that there are so many threats against the Jewish people that cannot be resolved by intellectual efforts.
I Promise You: This Will Not Be the Last War
We may be able to win this war – in Gaza, in Lebanon, and against Iran. But when we are surrounded by fundamentalist enemies that, like cancer cells, keep growing back, the promise of a “last war” is probably just wishful thinking.