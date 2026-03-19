fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: Shaping the Jewish Future | March 20, 2026

Attacks against Jews keep rising, but this does not mean it is our destiny. Here is what we must do to ensure a thriving Jewish future.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

March 19, 2026

CLICK HERE FOR FULLSCREEN VERSION

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Mac & Cheese Kugel Mash-Ups

March 18, 2026

It’s the perfect time to celebrate all things carb-y and comforting, especially with Passover fast approaching.

Golden Shards of Almond Croquant

March 18, 2026

Morocco has always had a deep connection to almonds, where they have grown for centuries and where they are central to many festive foods.

Shaping the Jewish Future

March 18, 2026

Attacks against Jews keep rising, but this does not mean it is our destiny. Here is what we must do to ensure a thriving Jewish future.

Servitude as Freedom

March 18, 2026

For the people of Israel, freedom is not the open skies—a world of unlimited and unguarded possibilities. It is the hot and dry slog through the desert, full of prickly rules and regulations.

How Can Empathy Be Bad?

March 18, 2026

A number of philosophers, psychologists and other commentators have argued that empathy can actually be harmful.

Shrinking Center Hurting Jews

March 18, 2026

Too many voices on both the left and the right disparage Israel for how its military has been deployed in Gaza, without raising similar questions about Hamas’ terrorism, which began and continues the war.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.