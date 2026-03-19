Print Issue: Shaping the Jewish Future | March 20, 2026
The First Witnesses: How Two Men Escaped Chelmno Death Camp and Told the World
Lior Geller, “The World Will Tremble”’s director, told The Journal he was surprised to discover that no major film had previously been made about the two men.
‘On Being Jewish Now’ Comes to The Braid
“On Being Jewish Now” – the book and the show – bring real, personal stories of humor, heartbreak and hope to life.
AJU Event to Explore ‘Passover Around the World’
An upcoming online event organized by American Jewish University (AJU) will explore diverse traditions and the ways they reflect the rich cultural tapestry of Jewish life.
Love Across Enemy Lines: The Story of an IDF Soldier and an Iranian Woman
Cohen and Azadeh look toward the future after the war and look forward to visiting each other’s homelands.
Mac & Cheese Kugel Mash-Ups
It’s the perfect time to celebrate all things carb-y and comforting, especially with Passover fast approaching.
Golden Shards of Almond Croquant
Morocco has always had a deep connection to almonds, where they have grown for centuries and where they are central to many festive foods.
Table for Five: Vayikra
Sacredness Of Life
Shaping the Jewish Future
Attacks against Jews keep rising, but this does not mean it is our destiny. Here is what we must do to ensure a thriving Jewish future.
Servitude as Freedom
For the people of Israel, freedom is not the open skies—a world of unlimited and unguarded possibilities. It is the hot and dry slog through the desert, full of prickly rules and regulations.
Traversing Jewish History … in Reverse
While the Jewish people continue to face enemies seeking our destruction, we continue to survive.
Transmitting Something Real from Generation to Generation
Between memory and motion lies the work every tradition must perform.
Rosner’s Domain | Operation Chronic Disease
Will the war against Iran turn from a one-time, life-saving surgical operation into ongoing treatment for a chronic disease?
Respecting Both Tradition and Equality at the Kotel
The Kotel does not belong to one denomination or one interpretation of Judaism. It belongs to the Jewish people, in Israel, in the Diaspora, across all movements, backgrounds and traditions.
How Can Empathy Be Bad?
A number of philosophers, psychologists and other commentators have argued that empathy can actually be harmful.
Yes, It’s Anti-Semitism
The anti-hyphen warriors claim to be merely calling out a hate movement.
It’s Time to Tell Your Family Legacy Story
I encourage you to document the stories of your parents, grandparents, and older loved ones. I wish I’d had the opportunity to sit down with my grandparents and do this.
Shrinking Center Hurting Jews
Too many voices on both the left and the right disparage Israel for how its military has been deployed in Gaza, without raising similar questions about Hamas’ terrorism, which began and continues the war.
Stop Rationalizing Antisemitic Violence
Violence is never justified, and we excuse, justify or contextualize it away at our own peril.
A Wisdom of the Heart for a Time of War
It is the ability to understand what another person is carrying – their fear, vulnerability and burden – and to respond without dismissing them.