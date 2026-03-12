fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: The Year Everything Changed | March 13, 2026

Crazy as it might sound, it all started with the Dodgers, and how they won back-to- back World Series in 2024 and 2025. That year, with those two championships on either end, is the exact same year l became a practicing Jew. And I don't think that's a coincidence.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

March 12, 2026

CLICK HERE FOR FULLSCREEN VERSION

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Pies for Pi Day

March 12, 2026

March 14, or 3/14 is Pi Day in celebration of the mathematical constant, 3.14159 etc. Any excuse to enjoy a classic or creative pie.

It Didn’t Start with Auschwitz

March 11, 2026

Jews today do have a voice. For the moment. But we have not used it where it counts – in the mainstream media, the halls of power, on campuses, on school boards, in the public square.

Regime Humiliation: No, You Won’t Destroy Israel

March 11, 2026

After years of terrorizing Israelis with existential threats, the Islamic regime is now worried about its own existence. In a region where the projection of power is everything, that is humiliation.

The War in Iran and the Long-Term Relationship with America

March 11, 2026

There is a golden opportunity to expose the intellectual bankruptcy of antisemitism based on current identity politics discourse, and to credibly argue that the current struggle is a global confrontation between the forces of terror and oppression and the Free World.

Ladino Shabbat at Sinai

March 11, 2026

On a recent Shabbat, Sinai celebrated the Ladino tradition and invited me to tell my story.

A Short Fuse

March 11, 2026

At 73, I know I am on a slippery slope that’s getting slipperier.

Newsom’s Machinations

March 11, 2026

Newsom’s machinations are a warning that the current difficulties for American politicians facing rising voter unhappiness with Israel will only become harder.

How Antisemites Can Save the Jews

March 10, 2026

American Jews have always understood a key lesson of life: even if your victimhood is justified, if you wear it it will kill you.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.