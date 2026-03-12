Print Issue: The Year Everything Changed | March 13, 2026
Pies for Pi Day
March 14, or 3/14 is Pi Day in celebration of the mathematical constant, 3.14159 etc. Any excuse to enjoy a classic or creative pie.
Table for Five: Vayakhel
Funding The Mishkan
The Light of Wonderment: A Letter to My Sons
Crazy as it might sound, it all started with the Dodgers, and how they won back-to-back World Series in 2024 and 2025.
Rosner’s Domain | Why Israelis See the War Differently
American malaise involves gloomy thoughts about spiking gas prices, or depressing flashbacks to previous wars where days stretched into decades. Israeli malaise is accompanied by gloomy thoughts about the Americans.
God: An Invitation
No single philosophical system can contain God.
For the Dogs? The Delightful Surprises of Jewish Medieval Art
Canines’ renowned loyalty was a natural representation of the “loyal transmission of the divine mandate from generation to generation.”
Honoring Palestinian Women Terrorists on International Women’s Day
Even those self-described human rights groups that are strongly biased in favor of the Palestinian Arab cause acknowledge the PA’s systemic mistreatment of women.
It Didn’t Start with Auschwitz
Jews today do have a voice. For the moment. But we have not used it where it counts – in the mainstream media, the halls of power, on campuses, on school boards, in the public square.
Regime Humiliation: No, You Won’t Destroy Israel
After years of terrorizing Israelis with existential threats, the Islamic regime is now worried about its own existence. In a region where the projection of power is everything, that is humiliation.
Congress Must End Institutional Immunity That Allows Officials to Act With Impunity
Congress has already established this principle for corporate America; it must apply the same standard to education, where vulnerability and the risk of exploitation are high.
After Barrack and Perelman Jewish Day Schools, a Hard Question for American Jewish Life
The generation that built these schools believed Jewish life in America had a future worth institutionalizing. Are we willing to invest, sacrifice and build accordingly?
The War in Iran and the Long-Term Relationship with America
There is a golden opportunity to expose the intellectual bankruptcy of antisemitism based on current identity politics discourse, and to credibly argue that the current struggle is a global confrontation between the forces of terror and oppression and the Free World.
Ladino Shabbat at Sinai
On a recent Shabbat, Sinai celebrated the Ladino tradition and invited me to tell my story.
An Open Letter to First Lady of New York City
Public gestures matter. When someone in a position of influence treats atrocity as liberation, the signal travels far beyond a social media post.
A Short Fuse
At 73, I know I am on a slippery slope that’s getting slipperier.
Newsom’s Machinations
Newsom’s machinations are a warning that the current difficulties for American politicians facing rising voter unhappiness with Israel will only become harder.
The Satan Series: The Supreme Leader Finally Arrives
Oh, how I have waited for this day.
Two Israelis Attacked Outside San Jose Restaurant
According to the two men, three individuals who were standing behind them suddenly began punching them without saying a word.
YidLife Crisis Brings ‘Swedishkayt’ — and Jewish Joy — to the Museum of Tolerance
The event — which combines a film screening with live comedy, music and nosh— offers audiences a chance to experience the pair’s distinctive blend of storytelling, cultural exploration and Jewish humor.
How Antisemites Can Save the Jews
American Jews have always understood a key lesson of life: even if your victimhood is justified, if you wear it it will kill you.