Print Issue: Iran | March 5, 2026
The War in Iran: Revolution, Assassination, Reconstruction
As Israel is learning in Gaza, achieving regime change from the outside, without a commitment to deep and continuous involvement, is a difficult task.
Who Knows?
When future generations tell your story and mine, which parts will look obvious in hindsight? What opportunities will we have leveraged — and decisions made — that define our legacy?
Nostalgia for the ‘80s and ‘90s and the Lost World of Third Spaces
The nostalgia attached to the ’80s and ’90s often comes from a world where public hanging-out was built into daily life.
You Heard It Here First, Folks!
For over half a decade, I had seen how the slow drip of antisemitism, carefully enveloped in the language of social justice and human rights, had steadily poisoned people whom I had previously considered perfectly reasonable.
Bringing the Best of Diaspora Jewry to Israel
Today, amid rising global antisemitism and uncertainty in the Diaspora, many Anglos considering aliyah are searching not only for housing but for belonging.
Trump’s Critics Have a Lot Riding on the Iran Conflict
Their assumptions about the attack on Iran are based on a belief in the resilience of an evil terrorist regime, coupled with a conviction that Trump’s belief in the importance of the U.S.-Israel alliance is inherently wrong.
The Snake, the Shepherd’s Crook, and the Eye of the Sun: Uncovering the Haggadah’s Hidden Meaning
As Bar Ilan University professor Joshua Berman engagingly and convincingly demonstrates in his “Echoes of Egypt” Haggadah, the process by which the Passover story took shape was as a polemic against the belief system and symbols of authority of Pharaoh and his people.
The Night Watch: How Hundreds of U.S. Volunteers Support Israel Through the Night
We may never know each other’s names. We may never meet. Yet for those minutes, across oceans, time zones, and screens, we share something deeply human.
Me Llamo Miguel
With Purim having just passed, I’ve been thinking about how Jews have been disguising ourselves over the years.
The Hope of Return
This moment calls for moral imagination. For solidarity with the Iranian people demanding dignity. For sustained support of those who seek a freer future.
Stranded by War
We are struggling on two fronts: we worry about friends and family, and we are preoccupied with our own “survival” on a trip extended beyond our control.
Tuning Up Trouble: Daniel Roher Turns a Piano Tuner into a Master Safe-Cracker
In the film, Leo Woodall plays Niki White, a gifted young piano tuner in New York whose heightened auditory abilities allow him to detect even the faintest mechanical sounds.
Love Letters to Israel
Looking around at the tears, laughter, and joy after two years of hell, the show was able to not just touch but nourish our souls.
Neil Sedaka, Brooklyn-Born Hit-Maker, Dies at 86
Neil Sedaka was born March 13, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Mac and Eleanor Sedaka. His father was Sephardic and his mother Ashkenazi; Sedaka was a transliteration of the Hebrew “tzedakah.”
Even When the Missiles Fall, We Never Forget to Dance
Can you imagine what it’s like to read about a Persian prime minister seeking to destroy the Jews – as the Jewish army is finally fighting back with the American army against the Persian Jew-haters?
Letter to the UC Board of Regents on Fighting Antisemitism
We write as current and former UC faculty, many of us in STEM fields and professional schools, in response to the release of When Faculty Take Sides: How Academic Infrastructure Drives Antisemitism at the University of California.
Iran: More Questions Than Answers
Most military experts agree that fully replacing an authoritarian theocracy is much more difficult than merely decapitating it.
Shabbat in a Bunker
It turned out that this first round of sirens was a wake-up call, a warning that Israel and America were attacking – so we could expect a different day of rest than all of us had planned.
A Weakened Iran Is Already a Victory
No matter what happens going forward, something as earth-shattering as the fall of the Soviet Union has already happened in the Middle East.
Community Reacts to U.S.-Israel Attack Against Iran
Though there was uncertainty about what would ensue in the days following, those interviewed by The Journal acknowledged the strikes against the Islamic Republic in Iran constituted a pivotal turning point in the history of the Middle East.