Print Issue: Iran | March 5, 2026

Success in the war against Iran - which every American and Israeli should hope for - will only strengthen the tendency of both leaders to highlight their dominant personalities as the state axis, at the expense of the boring institutions that serve them.
Jewish Journal Staff

March 5, 2026

Who Knows?

March 5, 2026

When future generations tell your story and mine, which parts will look obvious in hindsight? What opportunities will we have leveraged — and decisions made — that define our legacy?

You Heard It Here First, Folks!

March 5, 2026

For over half a decade, I had seen how the slow drip of antisemitism, carefully enveloped in the language of social justice and human rights, had steadily poisoned people whom I had previously considered perfectly reasonable.

Trump’s Critics Have a Lot Riding on the Iran Conflict

March 5, 2026

Their assumptions about the attack on Iran are based on a belief in the resilience of an evil terrorist regime, coupled with a conviction that Trump’s belief in the importance of the U.S.-Israel alliance is inherently wrong.

Me Llamo Miguel

March 4, 2026

With Purim having just passed, I’ve been thinking about how Jews have been disguising ourselves over the years.

The Hope of Return

March 4, 2026

This moment calls for moral imagination. For solidarity with the Iranian people demanding dignity. For sustained support of those who seek a freer future.

Stranded by War

March 4, 2026

We are struggling on two fronts: we worry about friends and family, and we are preoccupied with our own “survival” on a trip extended beyond our control.

Love Letters to Israel

March 4, 2026

Looking around at the tears, laughter, and joy after two years of hell, the show was able to not just touch but nourish our souls.

Neil Sedaka, Brooklyn-Born Hit-Maker, Dies at 86

March 4, 2026

Neil Sedaka was born March 13, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Mac and Eleanor Sedaka. His father was Sephardic and his mother Ashkenazi; Sedaka was a transliteration of the Hebrew “tzedakah.”

Letter to the UC Board of Regents on Fighting Antisemitism

March 4, 2026

We write as current and former UC faculty, many of us in STEM fields and professional schools, in response to the release of When Faculty Take Sides: How Academic Infrastructure Drives Antisemitism at the University of California.

Shabbat in a Bunker

March 4, 2026

It turned out that this first round of sirens was a wake-up call, a warning that Israel and America were attacking – so we could expect a different day of rest than all of us had planned.

Community Reacts to U.S.-Israel Attack Against Iran

March 3, 2026

Though there was uncertainty about what would ensue in the days following, those interviewed by The Journal acknowledged the strikes against the Islamic Republic in Iran constituted a pivotal turning point in the history of the Middle East.

