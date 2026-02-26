Print Issue: Choosing to Be Chosen | February 27, 2026
It’s Not Trash – It’s Compost!
At Pressman Academy, today’s lunch becomes tomorrow’s garden treasure. Nothing goes to waste.
JewBelong: ‘Jewish Students Don’t Need Your Pity. Just Your Spine.’
The goal of these billboards, co-founder Archie Gottesman told The Journal, is to raise awareness and get people talking about antisemitism.
Favorite, Festive Purim Cookies
A favorite of the Ladino kitchen, the recipe for this traditional cookie dates all the way back to medieval Spain.
Pam Stein: Purim and Sweet and Savory Hamentaschen
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 144
Table for Five: Tetzaveh
God Dwells Among Us
‘Spiritual, but Not Religious’
Those who seek spirituality will ultimately find it, in part, among other people. The more circles of connection that emanate into the world, the more wholeness we will share, together.
When Kylie Met Danny: A Story of Love and Conversion
At 12, Kylie Ora Lobell decided she no longer believed in God. Many years later, as she chronicles in her new book, she met an Orthodox Jew who changed her life.
A Tale of Two American Mordecais
With the biblical tale read on the holiday of Purim twice – once in the evening, once the next morning – it’s occasion to remember a pair of heroic American Mordecais, one by that first name and one with that last.
Larry David Talks Shabbos and Comedy on Elon Gold’s ‘Stars of David’ Podcast
Gold calls David the “godol hador,” meaning “the great one of this generation.”
On Fighting Antisemitism and the American Dream
We should challenge ourselves to be more identifiable as Jews, more confident and more positive, to dedicate ourselves with greater passion to our heritage and ancient mission: to be a holy nation that respects all human beings.
Rosner’s Domain | Iran: The Day Before and After
A regime change in Iran is the holy grail of all outcomes. But what a regime change entails and how such an event could be encouraged is not easy to tell.
Preserving Jewish Tradition in the Digital Age
While AI offers many benefits, its implementation in Jewish tradition raises important questions. How can we ensure that digital representations of sacred texts retain their authenticity?
The ROI of Action: Why Professional Excellence Is the Best Counterprotest
When students are given tools to understand global partners as real economic and strategic partners, perspectives shift in ways a protest never could.
The Fiddler’s Algorithm
In a culture saturated with choices, swipes and infinite optionality, they’re craving something more human. Fewer options, more intention. Less performance, more presence.
Welcome Home, Sam
Sam is five years old, but in luggage years, that is 77.
Mamdani Meets His Match
His election has unexpectedly thrust Menin, who sought her office on a platform of affordable housing, healthcare costs and small business support, into the position of America’s largest city’s Zionist-in-Chief.
Never Again Means Now
Democracies falter not only when leaders overreach but when citizens assume that overreach is temporary, justified or someone else’s problem.
Does AI Future Belong to Curiosity?
I’ve had a lifelong love affair with curiosity. In its quiet, humble way, curiosity can lead to the most wonderful human relationships.
Exploring Nazi Symbolism in Music in ‘This Ain’t Rock ‘n’ Roll’
“[My book] is an attempt to unravel the disturbing contradiction of art and the Holocaust that has defined the ongoing history of popular music.” – Daniel Rachel