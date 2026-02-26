fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: Choosing to Be Chosen | February 27, 2026

At 12, Kylie Ora Lobell decided she no longer believed in God. Many years later, as she chronicles in her new book, she met an Orthodox jew who changed her life.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

February 26, 2026

CLICK HERE FOR FULLSCREEN VERSION

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

‘Spiritual, but Not Religious’

February 26, 2026

Those who seek spirituality will ultimately find it, in part, among other people. The more circles of connection that emanate into the world, the more wholeness we will share, together.

A Tale of Two American Mordecais

February 26, 2026

With the biblical tale read on the holiday of Purim twice – once in the evening, once the next morning – it’s occasion to remember a pair of heroic American Mordecais, one by that first name and one with that last.

On Fighting Antisemitism and the American Dream

February 25, 2026

We should challenge ourselves to be more identifiable as Jews, more confident and more positive, to dedicate ourselves with greater passion to our heritage and ancient mission: to be a holy nation that respects all human beings.

Preserving Jewish Tradition in the Digital Age

February 25, 2026

While AI offers many benefits, its implementation in Jewish tradition raises important questions. How can we ensure that digital representations of sacred texts retain their authenticity?

The Fiddler’s Algorithm

February 25, 2026

In a culture saturated with choices, swipes and infinite optionality, they’re craving something more human. Fewer options, more intention. Less performance, more presence.

Mamdani Meets His Match

February 25, 2026

His election has unexpectedly thrust Menin, who sought her office on a platform of affordable housing, healthcare costs and small business support, into the position of America’s largest city’s Zionist-in-Chief.

Never Again Means Now

February 25, 2026

Democracies falter not only when leaders overreach but when citizens assume that overreach is temporary, justified or someone else’s problem.

Does AI Future Belong to Curiosity?

February 25, 2026

I’ve had a lifelong love affair with curiosity. In its quiet, humble way, curiosity can lead to the most wonderful human relationships.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.