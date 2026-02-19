Print Issue: His Last Stop | February 20, 2026
A Nation on the Court: Deni Avdija Sparks Pride Across Israel at NBA All-Star Game
Not only Israelis visiting from Israel arrived at the Intuit Dome — many local Israelis were there as well.
Sports and Faith Unite at Sinai Temple Summit
As the NBA All-Star Game brought the world’s top basketball players to Los Angeles, Sinai Temple and Fabric, a direct-to-fan mixed-media platform, teamed up to host a summit exploring how sports and faith can bridge divides, combat extremism and fight hate.
A Bridge-Building Dinner for College Students
The feel-good gathering, held at the Renaissance Hotel near LAX Airport, drew approximately 130 students.
A Purim Bread to Gladden the Heart
For Purim, the Jewish communities of North Africa bake a special Purim bread roll called Ojos de Haman (eyes of Haman), with a whole egg cradled in the bread, with two strips of dough on top forming an X.
Elaine Hall: Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month, “A Different Spirit” and Papaya Boats
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 143
Table for Five: Terumah
A Home For God
Sparking the Soul of Sacred Practice
Wildes’ book presents, in a warm and accessible manner, the core beliefs and practices of Judaism.
Charlie Kirk’s Last Stop: Shabbat
The late conservative activist pens a love letter to the Jewish Sabbath, and invites the world to reclaim its humanity.
Rosner’s Domain | Undecided – on Priorities Too
Israel’s 2026 election will not be decided by the shouting matches on television or the megaphones at protests. It will be decided by a quieter group, one large enough to swing a dozen seats yet ideologically flexible enough to be wooed by competing camps.
Amid Security Concerns, Bari Weiss’ UCLA Daniel Pearl Memorial Lecture Has Been Cancelled
A UCLA spokesperson told the Journal that Weiss’ team “withdrew” from the event.
Political Change Alone Does Not Produce Freedom
A future Iran will not be judged by the promises it makes, but by whether families like mine could remain without fear, without bribery, and without contingency determining survival.
From the Yellow Star to the Blue Square: The Schindler’s List Effect and the Crisis of Jewish Sovereignty
The belief that we will be loved because of our weakness or protected because of our victimhood is not only ineffective; it is inaccurate. Moreover, it is not Jewish.
Why the Civil War at Human Rights Watch Over Israel Matters
HRW is in the middle of a very intense and public civil war that has exposed deep fissures and threatens to cripple the institution. The disappearance or significant weakening of this NGO would be a major loss for anti-Israel, antizionist, and antisemitic forces.
How Jewish Education Can Make Things Better
Emphasizing land, language and culture offers one framework for building thick Jewish identity.
The 3% Strategy: How Institutions Use Fringe Jewish Voices to Dismantle Jewish Safety
The IHRA definition became a real hurdle for anti-Israel activism. The 3% strategy dismantles it with plausible deniability.
“Door to Door”: Bridging Generations Through Jewish Intergenerational Housing
A Community Solution for Seniors and Young Adults Facing Housing Challenges
The Bret Stephens Speech
His speech was courageous, astute and necessary. It was also wrong.
It’s Time to Add Humor to Our Fight Against Jew-Haters
Comics have swagger. When they use humor to speak the truth, it gets through for the simple reason that people love to laugh.