Print Issue: One Man’s Show | February 6, 2026
Meir Fenigstein: One Man’s Show
How Meir Fenigstein Brings Israeli Stories to the American Screen
Rosner’s Domain | In 2026, It’s Right vs. Right
The elections of 2026 will not be “right vs. center-left.” They will be “right vs. right.”
Bret Stephens Has Kicked Off a Long Overdue Debate: Are Jews Fighting the Right Way?
Why is it that despite the enormous resources and money we spend fighting antisemitism, it just keeps getting worse?
Why “More Jewish Education” Keeps Making Things Worse
If we want a different future, we must be willing to examine what already exists, what has failed, and what is quietly working.
Cain and Abel Today
The story of Cain and Abel constitutes a critical and fundamental lesson – we are all children of the covenant with the opportunity to serve each other and to serve God. We are, indeed, each other’s keeper.
Belonging Matters. And Mattering Matters Too.
A society that maximizes belonging while severing it from standards produces conformity, not freedom. A society that encourages mattering divorced from truth produces fanaticism, not dignity. Life and liberty depend on holding the two together.
The Chief Rabbi and the Commander in Chief: A Presidents’ Day Reflection
Both the Chief Rabbi and America’s Commander in Chief understood that America and Israel were bonded by the Bible, allies in a faith guided by God’s ancient promise of freedom centuries ago.
The Writing on Jerusalem’s Walls: A Sober Glimpse at Israel’s Future
The Israeli public may look at Jerusalem with nostalgic longing, but it misses the glaring warning sign the city is raising. The current Jerusalem model is not sustainable at the national level.
Theology and the Absence of Moral Agency in Gaza
Fear alone cannot explain Gaza’s moral void after Oct. 7.
In Combatting K–12 Antisemitism, You Can’t Educate Haters Out of Power
The hostility we’re seeing today in K–12 schools has very little to do with education and everything to do with power.
What the Jewish People Can Learn from Bad Bunny
It was a masterclass in moral confidence. He met a moment of anger with dignity, and a moment of division with cultural self-assurance. He reminded America who Latinos are, without begging for permission or absolution.
The Antidote to Antisemitism
We are in command of our own destiny—and it’s not wrong to defend our sovereignty.
Thou Shall Not Covet: A Mantra for Mental Health
Envy is a completely unproductive, and even self-destructive, emotion.
A Satisfied Mind
The reward for not giving up is a satisfied mind.
In Praise of the Super Bowl Ad
The short-form film (calling it an advertisement would diminish both its art and its impact) offered an inspiring lesson about how to most effectively confront antisemitism.
A Call to Action
We teach young Jews to defend themselves and Israel before we teach them to love Jewish civilization. Because our priorities are inverted. Too many resources flow toward monitoring hate groups. It’s time for a change.
Building Dreams to Cure One’s Soul
How does one pick up the pieces after a close family member has been murdered in a terror attack or fallen in battle?
Lawrence Bender and Eran Riklis Honored at Opening Night of the 37th Israeli Film Festival
Nineteen visiting Israeli filmmakers and talent took to the stage in recognition of their films, which will be screened throughout the festival.
Outrage Is a Test
Are we moved to protect girls, or by the ease of condemning the correct villain?