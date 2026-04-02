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Sailing Tahiti on The Jet Set TV: Why Windstar Cruises Delivers Small Ships, Big Experiences

[additional-authors]
Picture of Lisa Ellen Niver

Lisa Ellen Niver

April 2, 2026

From Bora Bora’s fire-lit evenings to private motu lunches and life onboard Star Breeze, this is French Polynesia at its most personal

There are some destinations that stay with you — and for me, French Polynesia has always been one of them. The blues of the water, the rhythm of the islands, the feeling that you’ve arrived somewhere both remote and deeply welcoming. Years ago, I worked at sea so I could dive in places like this. I fell in love with the ocean here — and I’ve always wanted to return.
This time, I didn’t just go back — I got to share the experience on The Jet Set TV. As a frequent contributor on The Jet Set TV, it’s always a joy to talk travel — and even better when it’s a destination and cruise line I genuinely love. Sitting down with Nikki Noya to talk about sailing with Windstar Cruises felt like a full-circle moment. It wasn’t just an interview — it was two travelers swapping stories about a place and a style of travel that truly delivers.
Photo from Windstar Cruises

Small Ship, Big Feeling

Sailing through Tahiti, Moorea, Taha’a, Bora Bora, and Huahine on Star Breeze feels completely different from a traditional cruise. It’s intimate, relaxed, and genuinely human — more like being on a private yacht than a cruise ship. The suites are spacious and serene, with picture windows framing those endless shades of blue. It’s the kind of space where you instantly exhale — and then head right back out to experience it all.

The Marina: Where It All Comes to Life

One of the highlights Nikki and I both lit up talking about is the Marina. When it opens, the ship transforms. Suddenly, you’re swimming, snorkeling, paddleboarding — stepping directly into that crystal-clear water. No rush, no reservations — just pure, spontaneous joy. It’s one of those signature Windstar moments that feels effortless and unforgettable.

Destination Events That Stay With You

What truly sets this journey apart — and what we loved talking about on The Jet Set TV — are the destination experiences that bring the islands to life. In Taha’a, a private motu lunch feels like stepping into a postcard: soft sand, swaying palms, a beach barbecue, and shallow turquoise water where stingrays glide past as you wade in. It’s relaxed, beautiful, and joy-filled — the kind of afternoon you wish you could pause. And then there’s Bora Bora. The Feast & Fire evening begins with a catamaran ride at sunset to a private motu, where you’re welcomed with flower leis and the warm glow of torchlight. Dinner unfolds under the stars, followed by a powerful Polynesian performance — music, dance, and fire — with a multi-generational group that brings the culture to life in a way that feels authentic, celebratory, and deeply moving. These aren’t just excursions — they’re the moments that stay with you.

Dining That Reflects the Journey

Food is a huge part of the experience, and Windstar delivers. As the only cruise line partnered with the James Beard Foundation, there’s a clear commitment to quality — and you can taste it. From dinners in Amphora to specialty restaurants, each experience feels thoughtful and elevated. I especially loved Basil + Bamboo, new to the fleet and full of vibrant, globally inspired flavors, and Candles Steakhouse, where dining under the stars feels both relaxed and special at the same time.

A Crew That Makes It Personal

What really stayed with me is the people. From Captain Roman Krstanovic to Hotel General Manager Iulian Petrasuc, the leadership sets the tone: warm, welcoming, and genuinely engaged. The crew doesn’t just provide great service — they create connection. Whether it’s greeting you by name, helping plan your perfect day ashore, or joining in the fun onboard, there’s a sense of pride and joy that you feel everywhere on the ship. It’s that human element that transforms a beautiful trip into something meaningful.

Why Talking About It on TV Felt Different

I’ve shared this journey across articles, videos, and a podcast recorded onboard — but talking about it on The Jet Set TV felt different. Maybe it’s because Nikki understands it firsthand. Maybe it’s because we both love this style of travel. Or maybe it’s because some experiences — like sailing through French Polynesia — are just too special not to talk about out loud.

Still My Kind of Travel

What I shared on TV is simple: this is the kind of travel I love — where the ship feels personal, the experiences feel meaningful, and the destination has space to shine. With Windstar Cruises, every detail supports the journey without ever overwhelming it. And in a place as magical as French Polynesia, that balance is everything. ✨ My VIDEOS FROM FRENCH POLYNESIA on STAR BREEZE:

ARTICLE: Sailing French Polynesia with Windstar Cruises: A Return to Tahiti and Life at Sea

Read it on MSN and the Jewish Journal

On Bored Panda: I Thought I’d Seen Every Shade Of Blue, Until I Sailed Through French Polynesia

PODCAST: Small Ships, Big Adventures: Exploring Tahiti with Windstar Cruises and Joanna Vapor

More of my coverage including all of my social media posts: CLICK HERE

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