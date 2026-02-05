Print Issue: Here He Is | February 6, 2026
Shai Davidai: Here He Is
Former Columbia Professor Shai Davidai became an unlikely Israel activist after Oct. 7, 2023. Now he has started “Here I Am” for Zionist activists who “choose action over outrage and substance over performance.”
Jeff Strauss: Oy Bar and Jeff’s Table, LA Food Culture and Deli Dills
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 141
Stop the Blood Libel Before It Kills Again…and Again
The “genocide” libel is a declaration of open season on Jews and the Jewish state.
The Jewish Community Lags Behind on Disability Inclusion
As we honor Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month, the Jewish community must step up to support its members by making proactive, genuine commitments to inclusion – not because external pressure demands it, but because our values do.
Rosner’s Domain | The West, from Israel
Debates about the West’s collapse will remain muddled until we admit what we are really debating: not the fate of a civilization, but the meaning of its name.
Chosen Links by Boaz – Ep 15 Poker Pros: A Dialogue on Israel, Antisemitism and the Game They Love
Boaz Hepner speaks to a group of 13 incredible poker pros.
Lack of ‘Viewpoint Diversity’ in Academia is a Polite Way of Saying Conservatives Not Welcome
The disease in academia today is not free speech; it’s speech for some but not for all.
UNRWA After Washington: Fundraising in Atlanta, Scrutiny on Screen
The Gaza 5K will take place just days before the 2026 Atlanta Jewish Film Festival begins. On Feb. 28, the festival will host the Atlanta premiere of “Unraveling UNRWA,” a documentary that takes a well-rounded, critical look at the agency’s history.
The Shoah Is Not a Parable
To remember the Shoah is not to pound it into a cluster of words that can be used to describe every injustice, but to preserve the weight and meaning of its singularity.
Why I Do What I Do
I do outreach to educate Jews what it means to be Jewish.
Mad Dogs and Englishmen
There is a growing dog obsession in Los Angeles, and it’s grown out of control.
Trivializing the Shoah
We must continue to teach the lessons of the Holocaust toward a goal of such collective understanding and bridge-building. But weaponizing the tragedy as a political cudgel for partisan gain is unacceptable.
On Tu Bishvat, Camp Alonim Alumni Return to Camp for a Tree-Planting Ceremony
The Feb. 1 event, open exclusively to Camp Alonim alumni, brought together generations of campers to hike, plant trees, sing, dance, and participate in a Tu Bishvat seder.
When Something Moves You and You Can’t Move On
I’ve seen lots of great scenes in movies, but rarely one that has held me like that scene at the prison yard.
BDS Resolution Going Up for a Vote on February 4 at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln
Though widespread anti-Israel encampments have not popped up in the news lately like they did in May of 2024, BDS resolutions and votes continue to occur at universities nationwide.
Robert Kraft and the Super Bowl’s Hardest Question
In 2023 and 2024, the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, backed by Kraft, began using the Super Bowl as a platform to address rising antisemitism in the United States.