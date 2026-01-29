Print Issue: Rebuilding Jewish Strength | January 30, 2026
Rebuilding Jewish Strength
In the aftermath of Oct. 7, 2023, many Jewish organizations have increased their efforts to respond to a new wave of antisemitism. But too few have paused to ask whether their old frameworks are up to the new challenges.
Antisemitism Against the Israelite Igbo People Is Real
There is more than enough evidence that Igbos have been targeted because of their ancient Israelite/Jewish connection. Acknowledging this antisemitism would have profound implications for Black-Jewish relations in the U.S.
Why Envy Is Harder to Shake Than We Think
We often long for another person’s comfort or success without seeing the full picture behind it. Perspective, even when delayed, can be illuminating — and a gift.
Prayer in Uganda
We could learn something from the Abayudaya in Uganda, and their much-smaller, even-less-resourced “sister” community in Kenya.
Rosner’s Domain | Gvili’s Last Contribution
It’s over. The nightmare of hostages is over.
Beyond the Hashtags: What I Learned in the Middle East
The relationship between Israel and the UAE offers a model that challenges the assumption that the Middle East is locked in perpetual dysfunction.
Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of God’s Law
The American experiment, inspired by Locke’s writings, would function in the model of Biblical Israel, balancing the gift of human rationality with belief in the grace of Heaven.
Jaydi Samuels Kuba: “Your Last First Date,” Matchmaking and Jewmaican Beef Patties
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 140
Inside Birthright’s Bet on Jewish Storytellers
Birthright Israel Onward Storytellers is Birthright’s newest program which aims to support Jewish creators from around the world.
What Was Never Said: Beautiful Blu’s Holocaust-Inspired Album ‘One Final Day’
The album takes listeners on a somber musical odyssey, blending haunting vocals with moments of electronic texture to reflect both historical horror and emotional disorientation.
After Being Canceled for Being a Zionist, Jewish Musician Mikey Pauker Makes a Comeback
While antisemitic attacks against him intensified, so did demand for his work — particularly within Jewish communities.
Yes, It’s (Still) a Good Time to Be a Jew
When I reflect on my life as a Jew today, I think of lively Shabbat dinners and inspirational synagogue services, and of the music, food and community that fortify me.
Why I Wrote a Pocket History of the Jewish People
The goal of the book is straightforward: to provide readers with the historical grounding needed to engage seriously in today’s debates.
When to Say I Love You
When you walk out of the house and are lucky enough to return safely, remember how blessed you are to have someone there to say, “I love you.”
Scott Wiener Comes Clean
He no longer deserves to represent us, in elective office or in any other way.
The Progressive Zionist Has Become an Endangered Species
Jews are being squeezed from both sides, which makes it even more urgent that the center space — the place where we can support Israel, support democracy, oppose antisemitism and oppose permanent war — does not collapse.
On Intl Holocaust Remembrance Day, UCLA Chancellor Calls for “Empathy and Respect”
On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk issued a video statement that said hate of any kind—including antisemitism—has no place on UCLA’s campus.
‘Never Forget’ How Jews Responded to the Holocaust
Here’s my wish for Holocaust Remembrance: Just as we remember the Jews who perished, let’s also remember the Jews who stood up and rebuilt.
How Long Until Never Again?
For Jews, the rising Jew-hate is chilling. Yet many of my colleagues and friends don’t see it. Or worse, they excuse it.