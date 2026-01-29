fbpx

Print Issue: Rebuilding Jewish Strength | January 30, 2026

In the aftermath of Oct. Z, 2023, many Jewish organizations have increased their efforts to respond to a new wave of antisemitism. But too few have paused to ask whether their old frameworks are up to the new challenges.
January 29, 2026

Rebuilding Jewish Strength

January 29, 2026

In the aftermath of Oct. 7, 2023, many Jewish organizations have increased their efforts to respond to a new wave of antisemitism. But too few have paused to ask whether their old frameworks are up to the new challenges.

Antisemitism Against the Israelite Igbo People Is Real

January 28, 2026

There is more than enough evidence that Igbos have been targeted because of their ancient Israelite/Jewish connection. Acknowledging this antisemitism would have profound implications for Black-Jewish relations in the U.S.

Why Envy Is Harder to Shake Than We Think

January 28, 2026

We often long for another person’s comfort or success without seeing the full picture behind it. Perspective, even when delayed, can be illuminating — and a gift.

Prayer in Uganda

January 28, 2026

We could learn something from the Abayudaya in Uganda, and their much-smaller, even-less-resourced “sister” community in Kenya.

Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of God’s Law

January 28, 2026

The American experiment, inspired by Locke’s writings, would function in the model of Biblical Israel, balancing the gift of human rationality with belief in the grace of Heaven.

Yes, It’s (Still) a Good Time to Be a Jew

January 27, 2026

When I reflect on my life as a Jew today, I think of lively Shabbat dinners and inspirational synagogue services, and of the music, food and community that fortify me.

When to Say I Love You

January 27, 2026

When you walk out of the house and are lucky enough to return safely, remember how blessed you are to have someone there to say, “I love you.”

The Progressive Zionist Has Become an Endangered Species

January 27, 2026

Jews are being squeezed from both sides, which makes it even more urgent that the center space — the place where we can support Israel, support democracy, oppose antisemitism and oppose permanent war — does not collapse.

How Long Until Never Again?

January 27, 2026

For Jews, the rising Jew-hate is chilling. Yet many of my colleagues and friends don’t see it. Or worse, they excuse it.

