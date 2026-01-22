Print Issue: Three Days of Israeliness | January 23, 2026
This International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Let’s Start with the Survivors Among Us
International Holocaust Remembrance Day is not only a time to look back, it is a call to care for those still here.
Israel on Campus Coalition Takes Fellows on a Meaningful Trip to Israel and UAE
Every year, Israel on Campus Coalition, a nonprofit that empowers pro-Israel students to stand up for Israel on campus, takes their fellows on a 10-day trip to the United Arab Emirates and Israel.
Sephardic and Mizrahi Groups Condemn Wiener’s Genocide Claim
LA-based Iranian-American-Jewish advocacy group, 30 Years After, withdraws support from JPAC until further notice
Life in Black and White
These nostalgic pinwheel cookies are simply delicious. Perhaps you’ll bake them and create special memories for a child in your life.
Pies for Pie Day
These produce-based pies are the perfect addition to any milchig or parve meal.
Table for Five: Bo
Pharaoh’s Refusal
Heroes, Celebrities and Community: Inside the 10th Annual IAC Summit
More than 3,500 participants gathered for the Israeli-American Council’s 10th annual summit, a gathering that happily blurred the line between serious content and Israeli vibes.
Judea Pearl’s New Book and Other Lively Words
A world-renowned scientist with a sense of whimsy is not something to be taken lightly.
When Hate Crosses the Threshold: Antisemitism and the Targeting of Jewish Greek Life
We cannot allow Jewish students to live in fear of constant attacks because it’s easier than finding ways to have hard conversations and explore resolutions.
Rosner’s Domain | Turkey or Apocalypse
There are four things to consider as we ponder the U.S.-declared transition to a “second phase” in Gaza.
‘She’ll Be Right’ Is Not a Strategy: How Australia Sleepwalked into a Crisis of Antisemitism
Australia was warned in real time. Too many people chose to treat those warnings as exaggeration, or as an inconvenience to the national self-image.
The World Only Notices Kurds When We Are Dying
Today, all three major parts of Kurdistan urgently need humane attention and international accountability.
The Wondrous Life of Warder Cresson
His story is worth revisiting, touching as it does so many timely topics related to today’s discussions of Jews, Christians, America and Israel nearly two centuries after Cresson’s death.
Why I Became a Rabbi (and You Should, Too)
I want to make the case that for life satisfaction there are few, if any, professions or callings that begin to match being a Rabbi.
Every Pharaoh Must Go
This is a moment for the people of Iran to exercise their courage and their power. And it is a moment for the world to stand together in support.
Deborah Lipstadt Is Right About Mississippi and Intifadas
The first two intifadas were confined to Israel and the territories it administers. But the Third Intifada has gone global.
A Looming Mess in Gaza
Over the course of a 72-hour frenzy in mid-January, the Trump administration announced four different administrative bodies tasked with various responsibilities for the transition and reconstruction of post-war Gaza.
From Iran to America: What America Refuses to See
My family learned, the hard way, that when a theocratic regime consolidates power, it does not stop with one group.
King’s Dream Was an American Dream
I can’t think of a better way to honor his legacy than to remember how he tried to bring our country together through the shared ideals expressed at our founding.
Why Be Jewish?
The Jew is a mirror that reflects the state of the world – at times its openness, kindness and generosity of spirit, at other times its spasms of ferocious barbarism.