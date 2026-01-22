fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: Three Days of Israeliness | January 23, 2026

More than 3,500 participants gathered for the Israeli-American Council's 10th annual summit, a gathering that happily blurred the line between serious content and Israeli vibes.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

January 22, 2026

CLICK HERE FOR FULLSCREEN VERSION

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Life in Black and White

January 21, 2026

These nostalgic pinwheel cookies are simply delicious. Perhaps you’ll bake them and create special memories for a child in your life.

Pies for Pie Day

January 21, 2026

These produce-based pies are the perfect addition to any milchig or parve meal.

The Wondrous Life of Warder Cresson

January 21, 2026

His story is worth revisiting, touching as it does so many timely topics related to today’s discussions of Jews, Christians, America and Israel nearly two centuries after Cresson’s death.

Every Pharaoh Must Go

January 21, 2026

This is a moment for the people of Iran to exercise their courage and their power. And it is a moment for the world to stand together in support.

A Looming Mess in Gaza

January 21, 2026

Over the course of a 72-hour frenzy in mid-January, the Trump administration announced four different administrative bodies tasked with various responsibilities for the transition and reconstruction of post-war Gaza.

King’s Dream Was an American Dream

January 19, 2026

I can’t think of a better way to honor his legacy than to remember how he tried to bring our country together through the shared ideals expressed at our founding.

Why Be Jewish?

January 19, 2026

The Jew is a mirror that reflects the state of the world – at times its openness, kindness and generosity of spirit, at other times its spasms of ferocious barbarism.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.