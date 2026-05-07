Braid Celebrates America’s 250th Birthday with ‘L’Chaim America’

As America’s 250th birthday approaches, The Braid Jewish theatrer company’s latest show highlights the diversity of contemporary Jewish-American life.

Supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, “L’chaim America” brings together true stories in The Braid’s signature immersive salon-performance style. “The National Endowment for the Arts grant played a catalytic role in bringing this project to life and was deeply affirming,” Sharon Landau, The Braid’s executive director, told The Journal. “At a time when Jewish voices can feel marginalized, that kind of national recognition … sends a powerful signal that Jewish storytelling is an essential part of the American story; [it] affirms that these stories belong on the national stage and are part of the fabric of this country.”

The title, “L’Chaim America,” beautifully honors the vitality of Jewish life in America. “As the country approaches its 250th anniversary, The Braid is also marking its 18th year, our chai year, a symbol of life,” Landau said. “L’chaim, to life, is both a toast and an affirmation; it is a distinctly Jewish expression of joy, presence and continuity, and a way of looking ahead with hope.”

Stories came from community submissions, adapting interviews and converting previously written autobiographical material into stage-worthy fare.

“I was looking for diverse voices in the Jewish American landscape, and I was looking for a variety of stories, highlighting different blessings that we as Jews in America experience,” The Braid’s founder and artistic director Ronda Spinak told The Journal. “The United States is far from a perfect country – especially in these uncertain times – but we as Jews have thrived here, despite the obstacles and the antisemitism, and I wanted to focus on that.”

Stories include:

• Screenwriter Robin Uriel Russin (“On Deadly Ground”) reflecting on Jewish identity in Wyoming.

• New York Times-featured author Emily Bowen Cohen exploring America through the lens of her Native American and Jewish heritages.

• Solomon Dueñas, an immigrant from El Salvador who escaped civil war, arriving in the U.S. determined to reclaim his family’s suppressed Jewish roots and open one of the first Jewish bakeries in Orange County.

• Los Angeles Black Jewish writer and performer Joshua Silverstein, tracing how his activist Ashkenazi grandparents built alliances with the Black community to help elect their city’s first Black mayor. “I wrote this story because I feel that there’s a part of American history that is often swept under the proverbial rug,” Silverstein told The Journal. “In order for this country to be its best we need to learn how to stand together, regardless of ethnicity, culture, religion or nationality.

“Being from Los Angeles, I’m very excited to share a story about this country that — while the main characters are no longer with us — their impact is ever lasting.”

Landau, who also has a piece in the show, is gratified to not just steward these stories but also contribute to the collective narrative. “Lost in Translation” is about growing up as a new Israeli immigrant in Los Angeles. “It centers on a memory of my mother encountering signs in our neighborhood that led to a cultural misunderstanding,” she said. “On the surface, it’s funny, and I hope audiences laugh, but underneath, it’s about the immigrant experience in America, how we interpret the world through where we come from and how even small moments shape our sense of belonging and possibility in America.”

“L’Chaim America’s” writing and music includes noted Iranian Jewish author Esther Amini (“Concealed”), Latin Jewish Los Angeles and New York Times writer Sonia Nazario, celebrated composer Mike Himelstein (“The Tonight Show”), acclaimed essayist Susan Baskin (writer of the Academy Award-winning film “Violet”), Vanessa Bloom and David Chiu (producers of The Braid’s “What Do I Do with All This Heritage?”), child psychology writer and Soviet Jewish immigrant Natalya Bogopolskaya, Iraqi-Israeli American Aharon Zagayer and songwriter Rhiannon Lewis.

Directed by producing director Susan Morgenstern, the cast features Silverstein (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”) and Lewis (“Traveler’s Prayer”), as well as Kimberly Green (“Lucifer”), Zoë Hall (“La La Land”), Lillian Mimi McKenzie (“What Do I Do with All This Heritage?”), and Marcelo Tubert (“Star Trek: Picard”).

“The Braid in its storytelling is always so artful about mixing higher profile writers with ‘regular folks,’ creating a beautiful mosaic of today’s contemporary community,” Chiu, a writer of numerous stories for The Braid and The Braid’s communications manager, told The Journal.

As an Asian American Jew, the son of an immigrant and the great-grandson of immigrants, Chiu wanted to share how the American story has impacted his life. “It’s literally why I even exist at all,” he said. “Some folks will be surprised to learn there are Asian Jews, Black Jews, Iranian Jews, Latin Jews, Native American Jews and more; that Jews live not just in cities but on the plains of Wyoming; that every facet of the American story is a part of our story,” Chiu said. “This isn’t just a nod to the bountiful diversity of the American Jewish community, but it says something about America. In America, anything is possible — even a Chinese Jew like me.”

At its core, Landau said, “L’Chaim America!” is an invitation to come together, to listen and to celebrate the richness and diversity of Jewish life in this country. “It is also a reminder that storytelling is not just entertainment; it is a powerful tool for connection, understanding and resilience,” she said. “In a moment when so many people feel fractured or disconnected, gathering in community, whether in person or virtually, to share and celebrate these stories feels more important than ever.

“Everyone, whether they are Jewish or not, will appreciate the uplifting of everyday stories that connect us to the America in our hearts.”

“L’chaim America” premieres at the Braid on May 12 and runs through June 17 in and around Los Angeles; in San Francisco May 29 – 31; and via Zoom June 4 and 7. The show will be performed at the Merage JCC in Irvine on June 28 and at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City on July 12.

A special performance will be held on June 7 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, as part of a community-wide celebration in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles, the Jews of Color Initiative, the American Jewish Committee, Challah and Soul, the Iranian American Jewish Federation, the Iranian Jewish Women’s Organization, Jewtina y Co, JIMENA and The LUNAR Collective.

For tickets and more information, the-braid.org/america.