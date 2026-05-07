‘Immigrant Songs’: The Rise, Fall and Revival of Yiddish Theater

What happened to Yiddish theater, how it came to be, why it faded and how it made a comeback are among the questions explored in “Immigrant Songs: Yiddish Theater and the American Jewish Experience,” a documentary directed by Jeff Janeczko.

The 46-minute documentary, the first produced by the Milken Archive of Jewish Music (where Janeczko is a curator), traces the remarkable legacy of Yiddish theater in America — from its Eastern European roots to its extraordinary modern revival. The film blends archival footage, original music and scholarly insight to bring to life a cultural legacy that continues to resonate today.

You don’t need to be a Yiddish speaker or come from an Ashkenazi background to appreciate the charm of Yiddish music and theater. The two, in fact, are deeply intertwined and have gone hand in hand since their birth in Eastern Europe.

A year ago, The Soraya in Northridge hosted a production of “Fiddler on the Roof” in Yiddish, performed by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. There were three performances in the 1,700-seat theater, and they were nearly sold out. Most of the audience did not speak a word of Yiddish, but that didn’t deter them from coming; in fact, for many, it was part of the appeal.

Actor and director Joel Grey (best known for his role as the Emcee in “Cabaret”), who directed the 2018 production, said it was one of his proudest moments. Originally scheduled to run for six weeks, the production was extended to six months due to overwhelming demand, playing to consistently sold out theaters.

More than anything, this reflects the renewed interest in Yiddish theater. Like the language itself, it continues to endure rather than fade away. Today, students in universities study Yiddish, and performers continue to bring Yiddish theater songs back to the stage.

According to the film, at the beginning of the previous century, theaters — especially in New York — drew large audiences to plays such as “The Cantor’s Son,” “Shulamis,” a Yiddish translation of “King Lear,” and “The Dybbuk.” There were as many as 10 performances a week, and the theaters were filled with Yiddish-speaking audiences. Demand was driven by Jewish immigrants who longed for the world they had left behind in Eastern Europe. The theater, along with nostalgic music, offered them comfort and a kind of home away from home.

Yiddish theater became a cultural bridge for immigrants who were new to America and still learning the language and customs of their new country. It wasn’t just the storylines and performers that attracted audiences, but the music as well. Songs such as “Mein Shtetle Belz” and “Bei Mir Bistu Shein” (music by Sholom Secunda and lyrics by Jacob Jacobs) became instant hits. Translated into English by Sammy Cahn and Saul Chaplin, the song topped the charts when it was recorded by The Andrews Sisters in 1938. According to the film, the song even became popular in Nazi Germany, until it was discovered that it originated as a Yiddish composition, after which it was removed from the airwaves.

Janeczko interviewed more than 20 scholars, performers and historians and drew on extensive archival material and photos, producing over 70 hours of footage, some of which he is currently working on for future projects.

When Jewish immigrants arrived in the United States, they brought Yiddish theater with them, and Yiddish-speaking actors became well-known performers within the community. Among its biggest stars was Boris Thomashefsky, a Ukrainian immigrant who rose to prominence on the American stage. He toured widely with Yiddish theater companies, performing in cities such as Philadelphia, Baltimore and Pittsburgh, helping bring the art form to Jewish communities across the country.

But when the United States began imposing quotas on immigrants from Eastern Europe in the 1920s, it directly affected the Jewish population. The theater, which relied on a steady influx of new immigrants, was left with an aging audience, and gradually, Yiddish theater began to lose its popularity.

In the process of making the film, Janeczko said he learned much more about the origins of Yiddish theater than he had known before. While he was familiar with the broad outlines, the deeper history revealed a series of converging forces that helped bring the art form to life. He pointed to the work of Abraham Goldfaden, often considered the father of Yiddish theater.

“It wasn’t an accident, but a culmination of unlikely circumstances. Goldfaden had been trying to launch Yiddish theater in Odesa in the 1870s without much success, but when he arrived in Iași, Romania in 1876, he found himself in the right place at the right time. A large Jewish population, many connected to the Russian army during the Russo-Turkish War, created an audience for his shows.”

The film also notes that Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” was originally conceived as a story about a Jewish family in Brooklyn, but Miller was encouraged to present it instead as a more universal “American” story.

The release of “Immigrant Songs” reflects the Milken Archive’s core mission to preserve and share the music that has shaped the American Jewish experience. It arrives at a time when Yiddish is experiencing a real resurgence, with new artistic work, expanding university programs and communities across the country rediscovering the language, its literature and its music. The film also underscores the continuing evolution of Yiddish culture, including a growing scene in Los Angeles.

Janet Rosenblatt, a longtime Yiddish enthusiast who hosts a salon for fluent speakers and learners in her home, said watching the film stirred a deep sense of nostalgia. “I absolutely love speaking Yiddish, listening to it and hearing the melodies I grew up with,” she said. “My parents and grandparents, all Holocaust survivors from Poland, would sing and teach me these songs. I especially loved ‘Rozhinkes Mit Mandlen’ and ‘Oyfn Pripetshik,’ which we heard that evening.”

Janeczko believes that part of the appeal of Yiddish music and theater lies in its deep roots and emotional reach. “It’s the rich history of the language and culture. A lot of great music came out of that era, and it still appeals to musicians today. For many people, it offers an alternative path to identity — not necessarily through religion, but through heritage.”

Immigrant Songs is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Hoopla, and the Naxos Video Library.