At the Mountain – A poem for Parsha Behar-Buchukotai

Behar-Bechukotai — on Mount [Sinai] / in My Statutes (Leviticus 25:1-27:34)

I live on a mountain

surrounded by other mountains.

I’m listening for voices.

Sometimes it’s coyote.

Sometimes trash trucks. It’s often lawnmowers.

This is not the mountain

of my ancestors but perhaps

the one of my descendants.

I lay down the law on this mountain

while simultaneously following

the laws laid before me.

They tell me what to plant

on this mountain, or at least

must approve my ideas.

They want me to document

my neighbors weighing in.

I like to do what I’m told.

Like on the original mountain

where we first heard the Voice

telling us what and when –

Telling us how often and

when we just shouldn’t.

These are the laws

of the mountain. We were all there.

I still have my mountain outfit.

I still listen for the Voice

I first heard there. Any excuse

to use the word mountain

in a poem.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net