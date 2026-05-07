Jews were attacked outside a stiebel where I used to daven

in Golders Green when I merely was a child

in a land where Clement Attlee was elected once to govern

before it was by a postwarlike Churchill once again beguiled,

primely ministered by Winston in an era before

jihad was declared on all its Jews by Israel’s foes,

who the existence of the world’s only Jewish state deplore,

despite the fact the Bible tells us that God chose

to give this land to Abraham’s descendants. Hashem

is the only name of God Jews are permitted to pronounce.

Words of the third law in Ten Commandments condemn

all people who saying it vainly announce

quite falsely an allegiance to Him which they do not possess,

as false as the allegiance to hate that they confess

when they support for globalizing an anti-Jewish jihad profess,

brazenly belittling God’s biblically inspired Zionistic largesse.

On 4/29/26 two Jewish men were a badly wounded in terrorist stabbing attack in London’s Golders Green, outside a synagogue in which I used to pray every week. The assailant. Essa Suleiman, 45, a Somali-born British national, was charged with attempted murder in a separate incident in south London earlier that day.

Experts identify distinct waves of global jihad, beginning with the anti-Soviet struggle in Afghanistan, evolving through Al-Qaeda’s anti-Western focus, to the rise of ISIS and the current, decentralized “leaderless” terrorism.

The third commandment, according to Exodus 20:7 in the King James Version (KJV), is: “Thou shalt not take the name of the LORD thy God in vain; for the LORD will not hold him guiltless that taketh his name in vain.”

In “Attacks on Jewish Targets in Europe Suggest Hybrid Warfare: Officials are investigating similar attacks across Europe, all claimed by a shadowy Islamist group that may be using low-cost, unsophisticated methods to sow fear in Jewish communities.,” NYT, 4/30/26, Megan Specia and Koba Ryckewaert write:

More than a dozen attacks over the last two months in Britain, the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Germany, mostly targeting the Jewish community, have been claimed online by Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyya, also known as the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right. They include explosions at Jewish schools and outside synagogues in Belgium and the Netherlands, and vehicles set ablaze in several European cities. Still, it remains unknown whether the group is actually behind each of the attacks.

Adrian Shtuni, an associate fellow with the International Center for Counter-Terrorism, which has been tracking the group, said that the tactics, choice of targets and geographic spread, as well as the specific networks disseminating the claims, “all point strongly in the direction of Iran.”

The attacks, mostly at night on Jewish or Israeli-linked targets, are calibrated to “generate fear and psychological pressure without triggering major escalation” — a hallmark of hybrid Iranian-linked efforts, Mr. Shtuni said. And in many cases, those accused of carrying out the crimes are teenagers or young adults likely recruited “through casual online ‘gig-economy’ channels such as Snapchat or Telegram,” he noted.

(Hybrid warfare involves tactics, including cyberattacks, sabotage, assassination and disinformation campaigns, that are used covertly to destabilize countries, erode trust in institutions and undermine adversaries without provoking a major military response.)

“These are not trained terrorists or ideologically committed agents,” Mr. Shtuni said. “They are ordinary locals hired for small cash payments to carry out acts of targeted violence and intimidation.”