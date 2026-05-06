“An 11-year-old girl who was

critically wounded in an Iranian

cluster bomb attack on her home

in Bnei Brak earlier this month

died of her injuries …”

I read the two-line update

in my Jewish newsletter

on the afternoon before

my daughter’s 11th birthday

Sit quietly on the sofa

alone in my apartment

in New York City, I don’t

sob, the sadness stays

instead inside my chest

sinks in, makes a home

as my head tilts sideways

staring at the three dots …

She died of her injuries …

what comes next? what

has become of us, will

be coming into a world

where I learn that an 11-year

-old girl has died half way

though an email newsletter

in the “other updates” section

not a headline this story

doesn’t even merit a full

paragraph … she died …

of her injuries … of our

failure to protect her

from the sky falling and

I don’t even know her

name, not worth mentioning

so I go searching, find her

name is Nesya, a “miracle

of God” hit on Erev Pesach

and I regret the research the

moment I see in the photo

the same gold heart hoop

earrings as my daughter,

now asleep in her bed, who

will turn eleven tomorrow …

Avi Killip is a poet and rabbi who serves as the Executive Vice President at Hadar. Avi is host of the Responsa Radio podcast.