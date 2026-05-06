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Jewish Journal

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An 11-Year-Old Girl

[additional-authors]
Picture of Avi Killip

Avi Killip

May 6, 2026
SanyaSM/Getty Images

“An 11-year-old girl who was
critically wounded in an Iranian
cluster bomb attack on her home
in Bnei Brak earlier this month
died of her injuries …”

I read the two-line update
in my Jewish newsletter
on the afternoon before
my daughter’s 11th birthday

Sit quietly on the sofa
alone in my apartment
in New York City, I don’t
sob, the sadness stays

instead inside my chest
sinks in, makes a home
as my head tilts sideways
staring at the three dots …

She died of her injuries …
what comes next? what
has become of us, will
be coming into a world

where I learn that an 11-year
-old girl has died half way
though an email newsletter
in the “other updates” section

not a headline this story
doesn’t even merit a full
paragraph … she died …
of her injuries … of our

failure to protect her
from the sky falling and
I don’t even know her
name, not worth mentioning

so I go searching, find her
name is Nesya, a “miracle
of God” hit on Erev Pesach
and I regret the research the

moment I see in the photo
the same gold heart hoop
earrings as my daughter,
now asleep in her bed, who

will turn eleven tomorrow …

Avi Killip is a poet and rabbi who serves as the Executive Vice President at Hadar. Avi is host of the Responsa Radio podcast.

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