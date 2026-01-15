Print Issue: Moment of Truth | January 16, 2026
Mocktails for Dry January
Nonalcoholic drinks are a great way to welcome more people to the table.
Iran’s Moment of Truth
Soon we will know whether Iran’s newest uprising becomes another chapter in a long pattern, or the moment the pattern breaks.
For one thing is already clear: this time, fewer people are asking for reform and more are asking for an ending.
Rosner’s Domain | Military Aid, Small Change
The U.S. seems less and less willing to shoulder the economic burden of defending other nations. Netanyahu identifies this sentiment and understands he must respond.
The Left’s Antisemitism Framework Has Failed and Jews Are Paying the Price
Antisemitism does not intensify because Jews defend themselves. It intensifies when institutions teach society that targeting Jews carries no cost.
The Holocaust, Without Jews
Whether today’s distorters are motivated by callousness, political convenience, or simply ignorance, the result is the same — the Jews are still regarded as unmentionable.
Silence of the Sheep: Why Progressives Are Ignoring the Massacre of Iranians
Imagine how Iranian protesters who are risking their lives must feel as they see demonstrations around the world about Gaza and not Iran.
Hope After Revolution: Iran + Israel = BFFs?
Almost everyone gets key facts wrong about the Middle East. And these mistakes make it harder for western outsiders to truly grasp the incredible promise of this moment.
‘They Let Us Burn’ — Tensions Run High as Los Angeles Marks One Year Since the Palisades and Eaton Fires
The Palisades Fire burned 23,448 acres over 31 days and caused an estimated $25 billion in damage, making it the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles history.
Noah Wyle, Seth Rogen and Timothée Chalamet Win Golden Globes
The 83rd Golden Globe Awards, held Jan. 11 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, featured several Jewish winners and nominees across television, film and music.
The Anti-Zionism Versus Antisemitism Debate
Because they often claim to oppose only “Zionists” and not “Jews,” anti-Zionists can evade accusations of antisemitism while still harassing Jews at synagogues and in Jewish neighborhoods.
When Synagogues Burn
You cannot decry burning synagogues while honoring those who helped paint targets on them.
Confessions of a Catastrophizer
I’m not a hypochondriac — I don’t make up an illness — but once I have something, I blow it up into IMAX size.
Hope in Iran, Trouble at Home
Progress in Tehran may come sooner than in New York City.
One Nation under God
The Founders did not treat Hebrew Scripture as ornament. It shaped their political conscience.
Yes, the World Is Obsessed with Jews
The obsession with Jews will always have a negative slant. That’s the way the media ball bounces. But while the news will only show us the bad, it is up to the Jews to show us the good.
On Giving Happiness: How I Remember Scott Adams
Year after year, 365 days a year, his legions of fans would tune in every morning for “Coffee with Scott Adams,” which included the famous “simultaneous sip.”
U-Haul Truck Drives Through Free Iran March in Westwood; Driver Charged with Misdemeanor and Released
Authorities said no serious injuries were reported.
Why We Shouldn’t Separate Zionism from Judaism
Without Zionism, most religiously liberal American Jewish communities do not have sufficient Jewish content to sustain a thriving, long-term future in this country.
Chabad Secures Major New Campus on Pico Boulevard
The $100 million Chabad Campus for Jewish Life was donated by the Abady family, making it one of the largest contributions in Chabad’s history.
State Senator Scott Wiener Accuses Israel of ‘Genocide’ and Throws Palestinians Under the Bus
Even if we give Wiener the benefit of the doubt that he didn’t do this for political reasons and really means it, at least he could have done his homework.