Print Issue: Moment of Truth | January 16, 2026

Soon we will know whether Iran's newest uprising becomes another chapter in a long pattern, or the moment the pattern breaks. For one thing is already clear: this time, fewer people are asking for reform and more are asking for an ending.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

January 15, 2026

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

The Holocaust, Without Jews

January 14, 2026

Whether today’s distorters are motivated by callousness, political convenience, or simply ignorance, the result is the same — the Jews are still regarded as unmentionable.

The Anti-Zionism Versus Antisemitism Debate

January 14, 2026

Because they often claim to oppose only “Zionists” and not “Jews,” anti-Zionists can evade accusations of antisemitism while still harassing Jews at synagogues and in Jewish neighborhoods.

When Synagogues Burn

January 14, 2026

You cannot decry burning synagogues while honoring those who helped paint targets on them.

One Nation under God

January 14, 2026

The Founders did not treat Hebrew Scripture as ornament. It shaped their political conscience.

Yes, the World Is Obsessed with Jews

January 14, 2026

The obsession with Jews will always have a negative slant. That’s the way the media ball bounces. But while the news will only show us the bad, it is up to the Jews to show us the good.

