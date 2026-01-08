Print Issue: Dogma People | January 9, 2026
To My Fellow Diaspora Jews — Let’s Be a New Kind of Jew
Oct. 7 and its aftermath have shown us that the diaspora Jew can also be a new kind of Jew. The kind of diaspora Jew who does more than just survive. If not, we will continue to lose the wars that Israel wins.
Faith, Film and the First Jewish Indian Chief
As moviegoers flock to watch “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” the newest exploits of the Na’vi tribe, it’s worth revisiting a long-forgotten tribal tale — the story of Solomon Bibo, the Jewish Indian chief.
Dogma People
Howls about Venezuela and silence over Iran. What led us to such a dogmatic creed at odds with humanity?
At The Jewish Educator Awards, Individuals Shine Through the Community
The theme that flowed through the event is that a community is only as strong as its individuals.
Antizionism Isn’t About Foreign Policy. It’s About Reopening the Jewish Question
Antizionism does not debate policy or borders. It revives the Jewish Question and pretends it’s moral critique.
What Happened to the American Dream?
Over the past 40 years, America’s foundational promise has been fractured by the decoupling of economic security from essential pillars such as housing, education, and healthcare.
Iran: How Did We Get Here?
The outcome is no longer certain — but for the first time in years, the balance has clearly shifted.
Iran on Knife’s Edge
While the Islamic Republic is shaken by rising street protests, the shadow of American power—and of Israel—hangs over Tehran.
Twelve Questions for Zohran Mamdani
After watching the first days of Zohran Mamdani’s term as mayor of New York City, I have a few questions for the new mayor.
‘TORN’ Film Documents the Battle to Keep Up Hostage Posters in NYC
Throughout the film, filmmaker Nim Shapira shows not only why the posters went up, but why people justified tearing them down.
Los Angeles Area Jewish Preschools and Early Childhood Centers Receive $1 Million in Grants from EarlyJ Program
Jewish preschools and early childhood centers in Los Angeles are getting a boost.
Iranian Protesters Urge Trump, Netanyahu to Act as Protests Escalate Nationwide
As the death toll rises, with more than 30 dead already, one brave protester says, “We have taken our lives in our hands as our weapon.”
Minnesota’s ‘Melting Pot’
Where earlier generations of immigrants came to our shores with grit, more recent arrivals specialize in grift—siphoning off America’s entitlements and diverting vast sums of taxpayer and charitable money to terrorist groups elsewhere.
A New Idea to Fight Antisemitism: Less Noise, Better Messaging
“Accidental” messaging is why we can’t seem to move the needle: We’ve lost control of the message.
What we need is intentional messaging.
How Did Anti-Zionism Become the New Antisemitism?
How did a movement once envisioned as the solution to Jew-hatred become its alleged cause?
85 Years Ago, “Meet John Doe” Saw Into the Future
What struck me is that the fake news in Capra’s film was totally different from the version we’re so used to seeing today.
Faced with the Uprisings in Iran, The New York Times Commits Journalistic Malpractice
For the world’s newspaper of record, a historic protest movement unfolding in real time for a people desperately seeking their freedom was not worthy of its home page.