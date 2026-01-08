fbpx

Print Issue: Dogma People | January 9, 2026

Howls about Venezuela and silence over Iran. What led us to such a dogmatic creed at odds with humanity?
[additional-authors]
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

January 8, 2026

Faith, Film and the First Jewish Indian Chief

January 8, 2026

As moviegoers flock to watch “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” the newest exploits of the Na’vi tribe, it’s worth revisiting a long-forgotten tribal tale — the story of Solomon Bibo, the Jewish Indian chief.

What Happened to the American Dream?

January 7, 2026

Over the past 40 years, America’s foundational promise has been fractured by the decoupling of economic security from essential pillars such as housing, education, and healthcare.

Iran: How Did We Get Here?

January 7, 2026

The outcome is no longer certain — but for the first time in years, the balance has clearly shifted.

Iran on Knife’s Edge

January 7, 2026

While the Islamic Republic is shaken by rising street protests, the shadow of American power—and of Israel—hangs over Tehran.

Minnesota’s ‘Melting Pot’

January 4, 2026

Where earlier generations of immigrants came to our shores with grit, more recent arrivals specialize in grift—siphoning off America’s entitlements and diverting vast sums of taxpayer and charitable money to terrorist groups elsewhere.

