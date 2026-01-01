Print Issue: A Rabbi and a Pastor | January 2, 2026
Other Olim, Including Former Angeleno, Find Their Voice at Jerusalem Conference
Whatever we accomplish in this lifetime, in business or charity, it is the next generation that we must prepare to carry it forward.
The Mind of a Restless Thinker: Remembering Norman Podhoretz
We lost a towering Jewish figure on Dec. 16 when Norman Podhoretz died only a month shy of 96.
Muslims and Jews Are Not Destined to Be Enemies – New York Must Lead the Way
At a moment when hatred and distortion are being normalized and fear amplified, we are stating something simple and urgent: Muslims and Jews refuse to allow antisemitism, extremism, or ideological manipulation to define our future – or our faiths.
Nick Reiner’s Solution
Does my being sober make me smarter than Nick? Probably not. Where we differ is that I gave up trying to control my disease. Sometimes, the wealthiest, smartest, and most successful have the hardest time.
Becoming More Welcoming
Throughout our history, the Jewish people have been much more committed “bonders,” often as a result of necessity and survival. But there are times when we would benefit from being “bridgers” as well.
What Was the Magic Word to Describe 2025?
What has been true since the beginning of time is still true today: It’s only human intelligence that can save us from slop.
A Week of Jewish Pride Lifts Hanukkah
The Los Angeles Jewish community came together in celebration and solidarity.
Joseph’s Antidote to Cain the Cancellor
Joseph’s magnanimity is exactly the reminder we need in our time of rampant moral grandstanding and eager denunciations.
2026 Resolution: Finding Things to Love
While “I hate that” may be what comes naturally from the world, I noticed something about “I love that”: If I don’t say it, no one will say it for me.
Tucker Carlson Prefers Qatar to Israel. The Facts Don’t.
When Tucker Carlson insists the United States gets “nothing” from its alliance with Israel — while praising ties with Qatar as “clearly more beneficial” — he isn’t offering strategy. He is expressing his bias and packaging it as realism.
Turning a Blueprint of Death into a Plan of Defiance
Elliott Broidy’s Acquisition of Auschwitz Crematoria Plans Marks a Turning Point in the Fight Against Antisemitism
Chai Lifeline Delivers Gifts for Chanukah Angels Program
All year long, Chai Lifeline – West Coast helps local families with a variety of programs.
The Right Slouching Toward Wrong
Republicans have very publicly signaled that they, too, have a Jew-hating fringe.
Hadar’s New “Book of Shemot” Makes Torah Accessible to Young Children
Hadar’s “The Devash Jr. Book of Shemot” sends a powerful message: Our children are full members of this tradition, and their engagement matters.
Antizionism is Anti-America, Anti-World and Anti-Truth
With Zionism now under siege, antizionism has become a hater’s paradise where all haters and liars of the world are welcome. That is terrible for the world, and it behooves us to make that case.
Final Approach – A poem for Parsha Vayigash
We’re approaching something but I don’t know what.
The Unsung Heroes Who Make No Noise
Choosing the stories that move us, whether in our own little circles or in the real world, defines our lives.