Print Issue: Zionism Is Great for the World | December 19, 2025
Rabbis of LA | How Rabbinic Marriage Is Alike… and Differs
Second of two parts
Distant Cousins Releases Hanukkah Song, ‘8 Lights’
The band is known for soulful harmonies and infectiously catchy, pop-folk songs.
‘I Was Terrified to Speak’: How Maskit Mati Found Her Voice Amid Rising Antisemitism in Australia
Mati was born in Australia to Israeli parents. She said that she started feeling the rise in antisemitism in recent years.
Salty Tears and Crispy Potato Kubbah
Like so many recipes of the old school genre, making potato kubbah requires time and patience. But the reward is great — completely yummy and totally comforting.
Cookies for Hanukkah
As the holiday winds down, here are some cookies to keep in the celebration rotation!
Table for Five: Miketz
The Brothers’ Redemption
We Won — and Thank You
Let’s keep saying, proudly, defiantly — well-aware of the many traumas haunting us and the work still facing us — We Won!!!
Zionism Is Great for the World
After the massacre in Bondi Beach, it’s time to manifest a new vision for Zionism based on its true value to the world.
From Scarcity to Abundance: The Miracle of Hanukkah and the Modern Miracle of the State of Israel
The Jewish tradition of transforming scarcity into abundance, and Israel’s journey from a barren desert to a beacon of global achievement, are miracles forged by vision, perseverance, and an enduring belief in possibility.
An Ancient Book’s Recipe for Restoration
As the State of Israel recovers from two years of war, a biblical book about some restorative heroes of old (sorry, Maccabees, not you guys) might well serve as a surprisingly timely guide.
My Broken Heart
Heart surgery is still risky and in some cases, fatal. The best plan is prevention.
The Heartfelt Wedding Bezos Wish He Had
They say that when a couple marries under the chuppah, God stands with them. I knew for sure that if there was ever a wedding that God attended, this surely was it.
In the Fight Against Antisemitism, Silence = Death
Like the bold and courageous AIDS activists in the 1980s who stepped out of their comfort zones to survive, Jews must do the same. And we must Never Forget that Silence = Death.
Rabbi Cosgrove Exposed a Generational Rift We Can No Longer Ignore
Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove finally said aloud what too many communal leaders have been afraid to confront.
Words
Today words are used in a propaganda war, not to reveal, but to conceal, not to summon truth but to distort it. Mark Twain wrote: “A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on his shoes.”
Norman Podhoretz, Commentary Editor and Archetypal Jewish Neoconservative, Dies at 95
Podhoretz’s pro-Israel, pro-democracy outlook made him an intellectual forebear of the neocon movement.
Menorahs Across Los Angeles Lit in Tribute to Victims of Sydney Terror Attack
Virtually every neighborhood in the city, both indoors and out, had a Menorah lighting celebration.