Print Issue: Zionism Is Great for the World | December 19, 2025

After the massacre in Bondi Beach, it's time to manifest a new vision for Zionism based on its true value to the world.
December 18, 2025

Salty Tears and Crispy Potato Kubbah

December 17, 2025

Like so many recipes of the old school genre, making potato kubbah requires time and patience. But the reward is great — completely yummy and totally comforting.

Cookies for Hanukkah

December 17, 2025

As the holiday winds down, here are some cookies to keep in the celebration rotation!

We Won — and Thank You

December 17, 2025

Let’s keep saying, proudly, defiantly — well-aware of the many traumas haunting us and the work still facing us — We Won!!!

An Ancient Book’s Recipe for Restoration

December 17, 2025

As the State of Israel recovers from two years of war, a biblical book about some restorative heroes of old (sorry, Maccabees, not you guys) might well serve as a surprisingly timely guide.

My Broken Heart

December 17, 2025

Heart surgery is still risky and in some cases, fatal. The best plan is prevention.

The Heartfelt Wedding Bezos Wish He Had

December 17, 2025

They say that when a couple marries under the chuppah, God stands with them. I knew for sure that if there was ever a wedding that God attended, this surely was it.

Words

December 17, 2025

Today words are used in a propaganda war, not to reveal, but to conceal, not to summon truth but to distort it. Mark Twain wrote: “A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on his shoes.”

