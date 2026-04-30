Niver’s Spring News 2026: 75 Countries, New Flags, and a Map That Keeps Expanding

At the same time, new stories continue to reach audiences through Bored Panda and Deer Valley, extending the conversation across digital platforms in unexpected and exciting ways.
There was also a meaningful moment of recognition with a DotComm Award—earning a Triple Crown—which I celebrated while in Ireland, a place already filled with memory, history, and connection.
🎤 Speaking, Signing, and Showing Up
This month has also been about connection in person and in conversation. From speaking with the Brandeis community in Tucson to signing BRAVE-ish at SXSW, these moments are a reminder that storytelling lives not only online or in print, but in the shared space between people. Each conversation, each book signing, each question asked across a table reinforces why this work matters.
San Jose brought collaboration, reflection, and connection, including time with Carl and witnessing the continued impact of his work.
A special congratulations to Dr. Carl Law, featured in the “Inspirational Black Men and Women in Medicine” series. His leadership through Doctors First Staffing, now celebrating its one-year anniversary, reflects a thoughtful and intentional approach to transforming healthcare staffing with care and purpose.
✈️ Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Italy
The journey continued with the Travel Classics Magazine Conference in Lugano, Switzerland, then on to country #103: Liechtenstein, and time with friends in Italy. I am grateful for the ability to move through the world, to witness, to listen, and to share.
And yet, the most meaningful update this month has nothing to do with distance traveled. My mom is out of the hospital and was home in time for her birthday. There is no greater milestone than health, and no deeper gratitude than being together. This month, that is the wish—for her and for all of us. More health. More freedom. More joy.
🌎 Looking Ahead
With 75 countries now listening and new voices joining every day, this moment feels both like a milestone and a beginning. The map is alive—and there is so much more to come.
People always ask me where is it best to buy my book. I recommend you go into or call your favorite local book store and ask them to order it for you and pick it up IN THE STORE! You never know what other treasures you will find. Any bookstore can order my book because my publisher is Post Hill Press and it is distributed by Simon and Schuster. My book is now in the library on Quark Ultramarine, Windstar StarBreeze, NCL Escape and in the store at Dubray bookstore on Grafton in Dublin, Ireland! Brave-ish is available all over the globe!
Children from pre-K through fifth grade are picked up from school and brought to participating synagogues, where they receive help with homework, learn Hebrew, study Jewish holidays, have snack time and build friendships with other Jewish students.
After years of facing constant, close-range danger, there is now at least a sense that a more durable solution is being pursued, one that may finally offer residents near the border the security they have long lacked.
Its pages attest to the miraculous nature of Jewish survival and the invaluable contribution of one covenantal nation, the United States, to another, in ensuring the spiritual flourishing of the Nation of Israel.
Niver’s Spring News 2026: 75 Countries, New Flags, and a Map That Keeps Expanding
Lisa Ellen Niver
🎙️ The Map Is Alive: 75 Countries, New Voices, and a World Expanding in Real Time
April arrived in motion—across continents, across platforms, and across milestones that feel both expansive and deeply personal.
The biggest headline is one that still feels surreal: Make Your Own Map is now streaming in 75 countries, and what’s unfolding feels bigger than numbers.
🌍 75 Countries. The Map Is Alive.
In the past few weeks alone, the map has expanded across Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and South America, with new listeners joining from:
🇨🇴 Colombia 🇪🇬 Egypt 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 🇲🇦 Morocco 🇴🇲 Oman
Just days after welcoming listeners in Iran, Vietnam, and Iraq, the reach continues to grow in real time—each new country a reminder that stories don’t just travel, they connect.
This moment isn’t simply about scale. It is about presence across borders, languages, and lived experience. The map is not just expanding—it is alive.
📺 On Air, In Print, and On Stage
That sense of expansion has carried into every corner of my work this month.
On Jet Set TV, I shared conversations around sailing with Windstar, exploring travel that slows you down just enough to see the world differently. In print, my feature on Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort appears in Pasadena Magazine, highlighting luxury as a gateway to deeper discovery across Central Florida.
At the same time, new stories continue to reach audiences through Bored Panda and Deer Valley, extending the conversation across digital platforms in unexpected and exciting ways.
There was also a meaningful moment of recognition with a DotComm Award—earning a Triple Crown—which I celebrated while in Ireland, a place already filled with memory, history, and connection.
🎤 Speaking, Signing, and Showing Up
This month has also been about connection in person and in conversation. From speaking with the Brandeis community in Tucson to signing BRAVE-ish at SXSW, these moments are a reminder that storytelling lives not only online or in print, but in the shared space between people. Each conversation, each book signing, each question asked across a table reinforces why this work matters.
🌴 Stories from the Road: San Jose and Beyond
San Jose brought collaboration, reflection, and connection, including time with Carl and witnessing the continued impact of his work.
A special congratulations to Dr. Carl Law, featured in the “Inspirational Black Men and Women in Medicine” series. His leadership through Doctors First Staffing, now celebrating its one-year anniversary, reflects a thoughtful and intentional approach to transforming healthcare staffing with care and purpose.
✈️ Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Italy
The journey continued with the Travel Classics Magazine Conference in Lugano, Switzerland, then on to country #103: Liechtenstein, and time with friends in Italy. I am grateful for the ability to move through the world, to witness, to listen, and to share.
Videos from Travel Classics Ticino are live and more photos, stories and videos coming soon!
💛 Gratitude, Health, and Joy
And yet, the most meaningful update this month has nothing to do with distance traveled. My mom is out of the hospital and was home in time for her birthday. There is no greater milestone than health, and no deeper gratitude than being together. This month, that is the wish—for her and for all of us. More health. More freedom. More joy.
🌎 Looking Ahead
With 75 countries now listening and new voices joining every day, this moment feels both like a milestone and a beginning. The map is alive—and there is so much more to come.
Learn more about my events: click here and my articles here
Want to travel more? I have a Travel Writer 101 class on Udemy.
My students are from 13 countries: Australia, Canada, India, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, UK, USA! Join us on the adventure of travel writing!
THANK YOU for watching my award-winning podcast, Make Your Own Map: Are YOU ready to be BRAVE? It has now been seen and heard in 75 countries on 7 continents.
Have you heard my recent podcast episodes?
WATCH my podcast, “MAKE YOUR OWN MAP: ” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Podcast, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Audible, Anchor, Pandora & iHeart Radio
WHERE CAN YOU FIND MY TRAVEL VIDEOS?
Here is the link to my video channel on YouTube where I now have over 2.7 Million views on YouTube! (now at: 2,710,468).
I hope you will join me and subscribe! For more We Said Go Travel articles, TV segments, videos and social media: CLICK HERE
Find me on social media with over 150,000 followers. Please follow me on social @LisaNiver TikTok, X Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, LinkedIn, BlueSky and at LisaNiver.com.
Do you LOVE my book BRAVE-ish? PLEASE WRITE A REVIEW!! Click here to go directly to rate or review BRAVE-ish on Amazon (now at 66 reviews. Help me get to 75) You can find my book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Simon & Schuster, Post Hill Press, Target, Walmart, BookShop, BAM! and wherever you get your audiobooks!
People always ask me where is it best to buy my book. I recommend you go into or call your favorite local book store and ask them to order it for you and pick it up IN THE STORE! You never know what other treasures you will find. Any bookstore can order my book because my publisher is Post Hill Press and it is distributed by Simon and Schuster. My book is now in the library on Quark Ultramarine, Windstar StarBreeze, NCL Escape and in the store at Dubray bookstore on Grafton in Dublin, Ireland! Brave-ish is available all over the globe!
You can also find me now on SUBSTACK!
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Niver’s Spring News 2026: 75 Countries, New Flags, and a Map That Keeps Expanding
Let us Not Speak – A poem for Parsha Emor
When Protecting Jewish Students Becomes a Litmus Test, Voters Must Answer
A Bisl Torah — Good, Sad Tears
Blessing Evolution Produced from Lucky Mud
A Moment in Time: “The Choreography of Trust”
Print Issue: Changing Your Energy | May 1, 2026
Best known for her “Everything is Energy” podcast, transformational coach and meditation teacher Cathy Heller shares her wisdom in her new book on living with meaning and abundance.
How to Support Your Jewfluencers ft. Brian Spivak
‘The Hollywood Rabbi’: Inside the Story of Marvin Hier
The film traces how Hier met Holocaust survivor and Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal and asked for permission to establish a center in his name in Los Angeles.
Jewish After School Accelerator: Helping LA Families Make Jewish Connections
Children from pre-K through fifth grade are picked up from school and brought to participating synagogues, where they receive help with homework, learn Hebrew, study Jewish holidays, have snack time and build friendships with other Jewish students.
Building Bridges: A New Alliance Between Jewish and Hindu Communities
The seeds of a new interfaith alliance between Sinai Temple and the BAPS Hindu Temple in Chino Hills were first planted in Haifa, Israel.
Tasting the Past– Masgouf Grilled Fish
While I may never taste authentic Iraqi masgouf, the moist, flaky, bites of this delicious fish recipe is a flavorful compromise that I can live with.
Cinco de Mayo Taco Tuesday
Since this year’s Cinco de Mayo is on Taco Tuesday, here are some fun kosher options to try.
Table for Five: Emor
Sacred Responsibility
Changing Your Energy
Podcaster Cathy Heller on ‘Atomic’ Thoughts, Women and Money and Why She Wants You to Be a ‘C’ Student
Rosner’s Domain | How About PM Erdan?
A new chapter has begun this week: Election 2026.
Is Buffer Zone the New Israeli Strategy?
After years of facing constant, close-range danger, there is now at least a sense that a more durable solution is being pursued, one that may finally offer residents near the border the security they have long lacked.
The Fight for a Jewish Charter School Isn’t a Christian Nationalist Plot
Jewish efforts to secure access to public funding on the same terms as other educational institutions are not only as American as apple pie; they are as Jewish as matzah balls.
Should We All Move to Miami?
You may choose to stay where you are. And that’s fine — we need people willing to fight in coastal cities that no longer seem to appreciate the contributions of Jews.
The Talmudic Testimony of the United States and the Undying People
Its pages attest to the miraculous nature of Jewish survival and the invaluable contribution of one covenantal nation, the United States, to another, in ensuring the spiritual flourishing of the Nation of Israel.
Gubernatorial Candidate’s Antisemitic Statement in California Voter Guide Draws Backlash from Jewish Community
In his statement, Grundmann claims that “Israel ‘art students’ wired Twin Towers for 9/11 controlled demolition” and that “planes did NOT destroy [sic] towers. Israel did.”
Jewish Man Attacked Near Adas Torah in Late-Night Assault Caught on Video
CCTV footage shows the attacker pushing the Jewish man against a wall and attempting to choke him, while the victim fights him off.
Campus Silence About Antisemitism is Loud and Clear
With a university filled with silence from administrators, as well as anger and indifference to the plight of persecuted Jewish students, we Jewish academics need to shift our focus.
A Different Pilgrimage
From Auschwitz to a Rebbe’s yahrzeit. From a child’s hometown to his grandfather’s grave. From mourning to memory to hope. The journey I did not plan turned out to be the one I needed most.
In The Big Inning
Sports bring us together in a remarkable way, while creating lifelong memories.
Two Jews in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain
Both countries are safe and have much to offer westerners.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.