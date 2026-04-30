When Protecting Jewish Students Becomes a Litmus Test, Voters Must Answer

California Jews have long believed in broad coalitions. We stood with labor, marched for civil rights, welcomed immigrants, fought poverty, and invested in the civic life of this state. We believe that when any community is threatened, all communities should respond.

That belief has been shaken.

In this election season, candidates for office are being asked whether they are taking Jewish money or seeking to change Assembly Bill 715, the landmark bill to protect Jewish children in public K-12 education against antisemitism, which Governor Newsom signed into law. In some cases, endorsements largely hinge on their position on this singular bill.

In October 2025, CFA issued a candidate questionnaire, which was later retracted, asking political candidates to disclose if they “have endorsements or take contributions from groups and sectors like AIPAC/JPAC.” In partnership with JFEDLA, Jewish California (formerly JPAC) led the effort to pass the bill, which was sponsored by Assemblymembers Rick Chavez Zbur and Dawn Addis.

Surveys across the board reveal an alarming uptick in antisemitism across California and in our schools. The battle over AB 715 revealed a hard truth: Jewish student equity, inclusion, and safety have become a political litmus test in California. And if others insist on making it one, then voters who care about fairness and pluralism should answer in kind.

AB 715 is not extreme. It requires that controversial subjects in classrooms be taught in a balanced manner, without vilifying or ostracizing students, and without presenting opinion as fact. This legislation establishes an Office of Civil Rights, creates an Antisemitism Prevention Coordinator, and requires school districts to investigate and respond when discriminatory content appears in classrooms or educators’ professional development. It requires classroom material to be factually accurate. Californians asked for something simple: Schools should educate, not indoctrinate. Teachers should protect children, not target them.

Yet powerful opposition mobilized anyway.

Organizations such as ACLU California Action, California Federation of Teachers, California Teachers Association, and United Teachers Los Angeles publicly campaigned against AB 715. Some opponents even filed a lawsuit to prevent the law from taking effect, an effort that was subsequently denied by a federal judge and attacked provisions requiring instruction to be factually accurate, revealing that, for some activists, protecting ideology mattered more than protecting students. Some candidates and lawmakers saw the stakes clearly: If you support protections sought by Jewish families, expect backlash from organized political forces. This is what a litmus test looks like.

Some progressive institutions are already using Jewish issues as a filter. Jewish voters should educate themselves on candidates and incumbents who champion the concerns facing the Jewish community, including those who prioritize addressing antisemitism and supporting Jewish students. Jewish voters care about many issues: housing costs, education quality, healthcare, climate, public safety, reproductive freedom, workers’ rights, and economic opportunity. We are not a single-issue community, nor should we be. But no parent should be asked to ignore whether their child will be safe at school. No voter should be expected to support leaders who treat antisemitism as an inconvenience rather than the crisis it is.

Throughout history, time and again, when our Jewish community faces challenges, we rise to meet them. We embody the Jewish value of courageously pursuing justice, even when the odds are long. This persistence and diligence helped pass AB 715 into law.

But that wasn’t the end of this chapter. Our community must continue to forcefully advocate for our protection, this election cycle, and every one that comes after. It is a challenge we are well-equipped to overcome.

Rabbi Noah Farkas is President & CEO of Jewish Federation Los Angeles.