Two Smiling Zionists, Interrupted by a Mob

It was one of those enchanted afternoons in downtown Montreal, when the colors of Spring announce the arrival of sunnier times after the long hard slog of winter.

As my friend and I strolled on Sherbrooke Boulevard on our way to visit my alma mater McGill University, we were interrupted by a loud group of demonstrators waving Palestinian flags.

I was in a happy mood, so the drumbeats made me feel like dancing.

As we got closer, we were especially happy to see a sweet elderly lady holding up an Israeli flag.

It was her against the mob.

My friend and I quickly walked over to her to give her a hug. “We’re with you,” we told her. “We’re 100 percent with you.”

We were so happy to see her it was like the mob didn’t exist. We took photos as if we were old relatives who had found each other.

Our jovial selfies, however, were quickly overtaken by the human sounds of hate.

It’s one thing to write about the animosity Jews have been facing on streets around the world– it’s another to come face to face with that animosity.

That animosity shot way up when the mob noticed that one quiet Jew had turned into three animated Jews taking selfies with the despised Israeli flag.

As they came closer and their energy felt more threatening, I did the only thing I could think of.

“Long Live Israel!” I shouted with all the vocal timber I could muster, as my friend yelled “Down with Jew hatred.”

It was clear our presence didn’t please them, but we felt we had to show these Israel-haters that there is such a thing as proud Zionists. Evidently, Zionist pride was not a familiar vibe to this group.

As their anger increased and they got closer, I surprised myself.

“We always win,” I blurted out. “We win, you lose.”

They yelled back things like “murderers,” while I repeated that “we always win, you always lose.”

I could tell it was not something they were used to hearing.

We were in one of those performative face-offs between two sides who must show the other side how strongly they feel.

That’s the thing with this kind of street theater– it appeals to our yelling gene, not our thinking gene.

And yet, I’d be lying if I said my yelling didn’t give me a sense of satisfaction.

In the same way that I try to say new things when I write my weekly column, I felt I was saying something new to the Israel haters.

“We’re winning,” I told them.

Today, this is a shocking thought. With Israel the most condemned nation on earth and Jew-hatred at record levels, “Jews” and “winning” are not words that go together in perfect harmony.

But for me, they do.

Whatever doesn’t kill us, like the old saying goes, makes us stronger.

The haters on Sherbrooke Boulevard saw Jews who were anything but weak.

After our rendez-vous with hate, my friend and I wandered off into our nostalgia tour of my old college grounds.

It’s true that my “winning” message had plenty of swagger, intended to convey an attitude more than anything else. Most Jews today hardly feel like they’re winning anything.

Still, as the haters stayed behind to continue abusing their vocal cords with their incessant yelling, and my friend and I visited an old bookstore and took more happy selfies on this enchanted spring day, I knew of at least two smiling Zionists who were doing lots of winning.

Chag sameach.