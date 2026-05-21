A Trio of Dairy Desserts from Pati Jinich for Shavuot

Desserts are where memory and celebration meet for Jewish and Mexican award-winning chef Pati Jinich. Given the prominence of dairy in Mexican cuisines, Jinich loves embracing dairy for Shavuot, which is one of her favorite parts of the holiday.

“I make cheesecakes, custard and other creamy dishes, and I bring in extra flowers from the garden to fill the house,” the TV host and author of the upcoming “Foods of La Frontera,” told The Journal. “They are the dishes I make when family is gathered, when seasons turn, when there is something to mark or simply savor.”

Jinich’s dulce de leche cheesecake combines two of her most loved desserts in one slice.

“The caramelized depth of dulce de leche running through the cool cream of cheesecake is the kind of bite I never tire of,” she said.

Dulce de Leche Cheesecake

Pay de Queso con Dulce de Leche

Serves 10

For the crust:

1 1/2 cups finely ground Maria cookies, vanilla wafers or graham crackers

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus more for greasing the pan

For the cream cheese filling:

1 pound cream cheese, at room temperature

1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

3 large eggs, at room temperature

For the dulce de leche topping:

1 1/2 cups sour cream

1 14-ounce can dulce de leche or cajeta

1 cup chopped pecans

Butter a 9- to 10-inch springform pan and set aside.

To make the crust:

In a large bowl combine the ground cookies and melted butter until thoroughly mixed. Turn the cookie mixture into the springform pan. With your fingers, pat it evenly around the bottom of the pan, gently pushing it up the sides to make a crust 1/2- to 1-inch tall. Refrigerate while you make the cream cheese filling and dulce de leche topping.

To make cream cheese filling:

Place the cream cheese in the bowl of an electric mixer and beat at medium speed until smooth and light, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the sweetened condensed milk and continue beating until well mixed, scraping down the bowl as needed. Add the eggs one at a time, again scraping down the bowl as needed and continue beating until the mixture is well blended and smooth. Set aside.

To make the dulce de leche topping:

In a medium bowl, mix the sour cream with the dulce de leche until combined.

Adjust the oven rack to the lower third of the oven and preheat to 350°F.

Remove the springform pan from the refrigerator. Gently spread the cream cheese filling evenly, trying not to distress the crust. Place the cheesecake in the oven and bake for 35 minutes, or until it is set and the top is lightly browned. Remove from the oven and let cool for at least 10 minutes before you add the dulce de leche topping.

Spoon the dulce de leche topping over the cream cheese filling, add the pecans all around the edge and place the pan back in the oven for 10 more minutes. Remove from the oven and let the cheesecake cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving. It tastes even better if it chills overnight.

Before serving, run the tip of a wet knife around the edge of the pan to release the cheesecake. Remove the ring, then slice and serve the cake.

Jinich calls her dulce de leche custard pure comfort.

“Silky and golden … the slow caramel sweetness of dulce de leche [is] folded all the way through in a dessert that feels extremely light and bright,” she said.

Dulce de Leche Custard

Jericalla de Cajeta

Makes 8 individual custards

4 cups whole milk

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup cajeta, or dulce de leche

8 egg yolks

1/2 cup sugar

Place the milk, vanilla extract and cajeta in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Once it comes to a simmer, reduce the heat to low, and cook for 2 minutes more, stirring. Remove from the heat and let it sit until it cools down.

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

In a medium bowl, beat the egg yolks with a fork or whisk, until pale yellow and thick, about a minute. Add the cooled milk a ladle at a time, incorporating with the fork or whisk.

Pour the mixture into the individual ramekins, dividing evenly among all. Place in a baking dish or roasting pan and create a water bath by pouring enough boiling water to reach halfway up the ramekins. Carefully place into the oven. Bake for about 50 minutes, or until the custard has begun to set and the top has created an evident thick layer. It will still look jiggly in the center.

Remove the pan from the oven, sprinkle the top of each jericalla with sugar. Set oven to broil, return pan with ramekins to broil for 30 seconds or until sugar has melted and browned. Remove from the oven, let cool slightly and remove the ramekins from the water bath.

The jericalla should be creamy and smooth, but more runny than a pudding. Let cool and chill in the fridge before serving. It will continue to set as it chills.

“Edam is a thread that runs through Yucatecan cooking, a Dutch cheese that found a permanent home in Mexican kitchens through centuries of trade,” Jinich said. “In this poundcake it lends a gentle saltiness and a tender, golden crumb that turns an everyday cake into something memorable.”

Edam Cheese Poundcake

Panqué de Queso Bola

Serves 10

For the cake:

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting the pan

2 tsp baking powder

8 ounces finely grated Edam cheese, about 2 cups, divided

1 cup sweetened condensed milk

1/3 cup water

2 sticks unsalted butter, plus more to grease the pan

1 cup sugar

4 large eggs

To make the glaze:

2 Tbsp unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1/3 cup sweetened condensed milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

Adjust the rack to the bottom third of your oven and preheat to 325°F. Grease the bottom of a tube or Bundt cake pan (that holds 10 cups of liquid) with a very generous amount of butter, dust with flour and shake off excess.

In a medium bowl, combine the flour with the baking powder. Set aside.

In the jar of a blender, combine 1 1/2 cups of grated Edam cheese, 1 cup sweetened condensed milk and the water. Puree until completely smooth.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter until soft at medium speed. Incorporate the sugar and continue beating until creamed and very soft. Reduce speed and incorporate the eggs, one at a time.

In 3 to 4 batches, alternate incorporating the flour mixture and the condensed milk mixture until thoroughly combined. Turn the batter into the prepared pan. Rotate it so the batter will settle.

Bake for 55 minutes to 1 hour, or until the top has browned and a toothpick comes out moist but not wet. Remove from the oven. Let cool completely.

Meanwhile, make the glaze. Place the softened butter in a medium bowl. Add the 1/3 cup sweetened condensed milk, teaspoon vanilla, and confectioners’ sugar and combine with a plastic spatula until fully incorporated.

Run the tip of a dinner knife around the mold to loosen the poundcake. Turn onto a cake platter. Pour the glaze on top and immediately sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup finely grated cheese.