Rabbi Peretz Named Ziegler School’s Interim Dean, ‘Survivors’ Play at Museum of Tolerance

Rabbi Cheryl Peretz has accepted the position of interim dean of American Jewish University’s Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies, effective July 1.

A longtime leader at Ziegler, Peretz has served the Ziegler School for 25 years, most recently as vice dean, where she has played a central role in academic leadership, student formation and faculty support. According to the university, she brings deep experience in clergy training, leadership development and pastoral guidance, along with a strong commitment to the mission and future of rabbinic education.

“Rabbi Cheryl Peretz has served American Jewish University and the Ziegler School with distinction for more than 25 years,” AJU President and CEO Jay Sanderson said. “Rabbi Peretz brings a rare combination of vision, experience and deep commitment to Jewish learning and leadership”

In the interim dean role, Peretz will lead the school’s academic enterprise and oversee faculty, curriculum and student development while guiding key areas of rabbinic formation, including internships, placements and experiential learning.

“I am deeply committed to the future of rabbinic education and to the vital role rabbis play in shaping Jewish life and community,” Peretz said. “The Ziegler School has a powerful legacy of training thoughtful, engaged leaders, and I look forward to strengthening that foundation while preparing the next generation of rabbis for the opportunities and challenges ahead.”

Peretz holds a Master of Arts in Rabbinic Studies and rabbinic ordination from the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies at AJU; an MBA from Baruch College; and B.A.s from Barnard College and the Jewish Theological Seminary. She was ordained in 2001.

The Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies ordains rabbis within the Conservative movement and is owned and operated by American Jewish University. Under Peretz’s leadership, the school, which is based near the Pico-Robertson neighborhood, will continue to advance its mission while contributing to AJU’s broader vision for the future of Jewish leadership, education, and engagement, AJU leadership said.

Peretz succeeds Rabbi Brad Artson, who is stepping away from his longtime role as Ziegler School dean to assume the newly created position of AJU’s Mordecai Kaplan Distinguished Scholar. Artson is being honored on May 19 during AJU’s annual gala at Stephen Wise Temple. The event will feature actor Mayim Bialik as its host and gather friends and colleagues of Artson for a celebratory evening.

On April 12, the Holocaust-themed play “Survivors” returned to the Museum of Tolerance to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah) and honor local Holocaust survivors. Along with the museum, the Los Angeles County’s Anti-Racism, Diversity and Inclusion (ARDI) Initiative co-organized the performance, which features a young and diverse cast enacting the history of the Holocaust through the eyewitness accounts of ten survivors.

The show was introduced by Mark Katrikh, executive director of The Museum of Tolerance. This introduction was followed by a dedication from Arts for Change Executive Producer Genie Benson, and her son, Andrew, to her parents and all survivors of the Holocaust.

Honored guests included survivors Henry Slucki, Harry Davids, Gabriella Karin, Suzanne Zada, Viviane Nathan and Elisabeth Shomer. Slucki and Davids, who speak at most of the “Survivors” school performances, also spoke from the stage and were joined by Karin. The indomitable survivors inspired everyone to stand up to today’s antisemitism and identity hatred for minority communities.