Longtime Philanthropy Leader Joins AJU, Weekend Retreat Gathers NLP Cohort

American Jewish University (AJU) announced the appointment of Mitch Hamerman as vice president and chief advancement officer, effective May 11. A respected leader in Jewish philanthropy and nonprofit strategy, Hamerman will lead AJU’s advancement efforts at a pivotal moment for the university and the broader Jewish community. With nearly 25 years of experience, he has helped generate more than $1 billion in philanthropic support for major institutions across Los Angeles, building deep relationships with donors, foundations and community leaders.

He joins AJU from Los Angeles Jewish Health, where he served as vice president of development. Previously, he spent more than two decades at Jewish Federation Los Angeles, ultimately serving as senior vice president of development. In that role, he partnered closely with AJU President Jay Sanderson to shape and execute large-scale fundraising initiatives.

“Mitch is the right leader for this moment,” Sanderson said. “He understands that the future of Jewish life depends on bold vision, strong relationships and sustained investment. Mitch brings all three. His leadership will help fuel AJU’s growth and expand our impact in meaningful and lasting ways. We’re excited to welcome him to our team.”

Throughout his career, Hamerman has focused on building long-term partnerships with philanthropists, foundations and institutional partners, enabling organizations to expand their impact through sustained philanthropic support.

“Development professionals aren’t in the fundraising business—they’re in the relationship business,” Hamerman said. “When relationships are authentic and mission-driven, philanthropy follows. AJU is doing essential work to shape the Jewish future, and I’m excited to help deepen that impact and bring more people into that story.”

In his new role, Hamerman will lead AJU’s advancement strategy, with a focus on strengthening donor engagement, expanding philanthropic support and reconnecting with the university’s alumni network. He will collaborate closely with university leadership and lay partners to enhance fundraising efforts and support AJU’s evolving vision and programmatic growth.

Hamerman began his career in account management at global advertising agencies, where he worked with major consumer product and retail clients to drive revenue growth and brand awareness—experience that continues to inform his approach to growth, engagement and strategic positioning.

A recent Shabbat retreat at AJU’s Brandeis-Bardin Campus in Simi Valley marked the kickoff of the latest cohort of Jewish Federation Los Angeles’ Rautenberg New Leaders Project (NLP).

The cohort, comprised of 25 civic-minded professionals ages 27-40, connected in a beautiful setting, discussed challenges facing the Jewish community and this city, and learned how the L.A. Federation partners with civic and government leaders to find solutions.

With insightful speakers including former LA City Controller Ron Galperin; LA Federation President and CEO Rabbi Noah Farkas; Theatre Dybbuk Artistic Director Aaron Henne; and NLP alumni, participants strengthened their leadership skills and developed strategies for change.

“We look forward to seeing how this dynamic group drives action in the years ahead!” a Federation leader said.

NLP, founded more than 30 years ago, provides opportunities and training to elevate the next class of outstanding Jewish civic leaders in Los Angeles. The ten-month program involves weekend-long treats, specialized seminars and in-depth discussions.