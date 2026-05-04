PM Starmer: Use UK’s Toolbox to Crush Domestic Terrorists Targeting Jews or Hand it Over to a Leader Who Will

In recent weeks, London has seen a drone scare near the Israeli embassy, four volunteer Jewish ambulances torched adjacent to a synagogue, an attempted arson attacks on Finchley Reform Synagogue, at the former Hendon site of Jewish Futures, another attempted arson on Kenton United Synagogue, and now two Jews stabbed on the streets of their Golders Green neighborhood.

British counterterror police are investigating links to Iran. Are they now? What difference will it make? Another day of police yellow tape and flashing lights? More piously intoned words of (feigned) concern? Even with the arrests of perpetrators, the attacks won’t stop—why should they? Even the EU finally listed the IRGC as a terrorist group. But not British Prime Minister PM Keith Starmer. He hasn’t made the call— not even after 45,000 Iranian protesters, young women, businesspeople, doctors, and nurses were butchered by the blood thirsty IRGC thugs. His inconceivable inaction signals the evil doers that the Iranian regime’s “diplomats” in London and their local lackeys can continue to go about their bloody business.

The Iranian regime’s top target remains genociding the lone Jewish state. Even in defeat, these monsters have no red lines when it comes to Israel’s destruction. Given the chance they will resume raining down thousands more ballistic missiles on Israeli cities. If that avenue is blocked(for now), drones equipped with nuclear or pathogenic materials targeting Israeli embassies might suffice.

But Tehran’s war extends to all Jews

It is a global war centered in western democracies by weaponizing and normalizing hatred against Jews—all Jews, the Jewish religion, and institutions.

When will PM Starmer open his eyes to the truth? This isn’t about foreign policy disputes, or “Middle East tensions.”

Domestic terrorism is being waged against UK Jews.

Synagogues are targeted. Jewish charity premises are targeted. Jewish ambulances that serve the wider public are targeted. British Jews are being targeted where they pray, where they gather, on campuses, where their children learn, even where their dead are mourned.

The continuing escalation of the war against the Jews in the UK , already recorded 3,700 antisemitic incidents in 2025 alone, the second-highest annual total ever logged by the Community Security Trust. MI5 has said the UK has responded to 20 Iran-backed plots presenting potentially lethal threats to British citizens and UK residents since the start of 2022. Twenty plots! Not rumors. Not social media hysteria. Twenty state-linked threats.

So when the next bloody attack comes, and it will, no politician gets to act shocked. Iran’s regime and supporters view Britain as soft, hesitant, and addicted to euphemism.

The Telegraph reports on an Iranian “spy recruitment hub” operating in London, centered on Press TV, Iran’s English-language state outlet. The allegation is not merely that Press TV spreads propaganda. It is that it has been used as a front to identify and cultivate assets in Britain, while its reporting on Jewish organizations has been compared to a “target list for terrorists.” The Telegraph added that Press TV has been sanctioned or restricted in the EU, the United States, Canada, and Australia, but not in the UK. It is the Jews of England who pay the price for the political negligence and cowardice of authorities.

What can Britain do?

Learn from Argentina and Paraguay.

They not only raised the protection level for Jewish communities but also declared the IRGC as a Terrorist Organization. Argentina was twice victim of terrorist attacks by Iran and its proxies. Just last month it gave Iran’s Charge d´affaires 48 hours to leave the country.

Even Venezuela has acted. Last week, it extradited to Panama a Hezbollah operative facing charges for planning the bombing of Flight 901 of Alas Chiricanas that killed 29 people, including a Hezbollah suicide bomber on board. That mass murder took place one day after the infamous AMIA bombing by Hezbollah which left 85 dead and over 300 injured in Buenos Aires.

Meanwhile, Britain still debates words as its influence on the world stage shrinks. British Jews are left to live behind bollards, cameras, guards, and police tape.

This is how democratic societies decay: first they tolerate intimidation, then they normalize it, then they explain it away. A House of worship is attacked, ambulances are burned, a foreign regime’s propaganda arm is functioning as a hate recruitment platform in London—each of these outrages spawn meaningless official words. Little else.

The latest daylight stabbings of Jews in their own neighborhood is the last straw for many Jews.

The UK has a robust tool kit to crush domestic terrorism. It is an island nation blanketed by cameras. Jews are targets of domestic terrorism unleashed by Iran, Muslim Brotherhood, et al.

PM Starmer must use the toolbox to end the madness or hand it over to someone who will. Otherwise, UK 2026 will go down in history as the beginning of the exodus of its Jews, forced not only by violence and hate but by shameful silence and indifference of their neighbors inured to the plight of British Jewry by a deceitful BBC and out of control social media.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper is Associate Dean and Director of Global Social Action for the Simon Wiesenthal Center(SWC). Ariel Gelblung is Latin American Director of SWC. Daniel Schuster is SWC Senior European Representative.