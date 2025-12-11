Print Issue: A 1944 Hanukkah Message to America | December 12, 2025
Print Issue: A 1944 Hanukkah Message to America | December 12, 2025
Eighty one years ago, while America was at war and millions of Jews were being slaughtered, the rabbi of the Washington Hebrew Congregation delivered a Hanukkah message that resonates to this day.
Are We Dying of a Broken Heart?
Whatever the future holds, we must remember, especially during Hanukkah, that miracles are part and parcel of our history—and will continue to be. We cannot let our sadness overwhelm us.
Of Doughnuts and Dreidels
This week Rachel and I are thrilled to share our column with our friend Rinat to tell us about a unique Hanukkah tradition involving women.
The Donuts Are Coming!
Every year brings different spins on the classic sufganiyot.
Not Your Bubbe’s Latkes
Whether you switch up your latke ingredients, toppings or both, you can have lots of oily goodness without getting bored.
Table for Five: Vayeshev
Dream Interpretation
A 1944 Hanukkah Message to America
Rosner’s Domain | The Psychology of Accepting Reality
Israelis expected the war would end when Hamas is eradicated. They now have to face a different reality. After two years of blood, sweat and many tears, the enemy is still out there, lurking in the dark, waiting to fight another day.
A Prophet among the Rhinos
In this selection of essays, op-eds and speeches, the first piece written six months after his son’s murder, Pearl gives us words that are, yes, sometimes heartbreaking, but also funny, profound, scrappy, informative and strikingly prescient.
As We Wrestle
My hope is that we, too, embrace the kind of wrestling that leads to blessing.
Getting Our Hanukkah Story Right
This is unmistakably a Jewish story: the mother is no preacher of martyrdom.
The Ethics of Fearlessness in an Age of Jewish Erasure
We can perhaps avoid fear, but we cannot avoid anxiety. However, we don’t need to get rid of it; we need to pass through it. But what’s on the other side?
Hanukkah 5786: Liberation
This Hanukkah, may all of us find liberation.
The Freedom to Be Different: Rekindling our Eternal Hanukkah Light
It’s only through fully recognizing our individualism that we can be unified as a people. And it’s only through nourishing the soul that the bravery, nonconformity, and the true spirit and resilience of the Maccabees can be achieved.
Time of Hope
It is truly in darkness, the night which starts the Jewish day, that we come to face our fears and uncertainties, to find the glow of light that reignites faith, hope and possibility.
I Watched Science Change the World. Here’s What Could Stop It.
As we mark the 45th anniversary of Bayh-Dole, we must remember its origins: a bipartisan solution that allowed science and taxpayer-funded research to deliver public benefits.
Choosing Good Over Evil
The conclusion of 2025 is an excellent occasion to step back and reflect on our failings.
Jews Aiming for White House
Rahm Emanuel is one of four Jewish political leaders seriously considering a run for the Democratic presidential nomination, at a time when antizionism is growing and antisemitism is coagulating.
Hanukkah, Then, Now, Tomorrow
Will our descendants 100 years from now be living proud, happy and meaningful Jewish lives? This will largely depend on choices we make today.