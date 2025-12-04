fbpx

Print Issue: Days of Hell and Love | December 5, 2025

A year after meeting on a dating app, Sapir Cohen and Sasha Troufanov were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7, 2023. Cohen spent 55 days in hell under Hamas; Troufanov 498 days under Islamic Jihad. Finally free and reunited, they tell The Journal their story.
Jewish Journal Staff

December 4, 2025

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

The Cantonese-Speaking Hasid and the American Dream

December 3, 2025

As Silk’s memoir, “A Seat at the Table: An Inside Account of Trump’s Global Economic Revolution,” captivatingly details, his unique story is a testament to the power of faith and the promise of America. 

Fighting the Zeitgeist

December 2, 2025

If there is one strategic imperative that supersedes all others when fighting today’s antisemitism, it is exposing the falsehood of the imagined anti-Israel majority.

What’s So Jewish About Taylor Swift?

December 2, 2025

She has become a storyteller in a very Jewish sense, turning emotion into meaning and pain into poetry.And like the best of Jewish tradition, her work centers on ahavah, love.

From ‘Nuremberg’ to ‘Wicked’

December 2, 2025

The movie that forced me to think more deeply about the lessons of Hitler’s Germany was a fantasy musical about witches, wizards and talking animals.

Poland’s Eternal Third Rail: Jews

November 30, 2025

Unlike with Western Europe, Canada and the United States, Israel’s enemies are neither Islamists nor progressives. In Poland, the Jewish nemesis once again arises from the radical right.

