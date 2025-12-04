Print Issue: Days of Hell and Love | December 5, 2025
The Cantonese-Speaking Hasid and the American Dream
As Silk’s memoir, “A Seat at the Table: An Inside Account of Trump’s Global Economic Revolution,” captivatingly details, his unique story is a testament to the power of faith and the promise of America.
On Hate, Condescension and Political Extremism
To understand the full nature of the political and social rift within Israeli society, it is necessary to explore the realm of emotions.
Feld Entertainment’s Juliette Feld Grossman on Disney on Ice’s Return to LA
“It’s so gratifying to bring families closer together and create these special moments that become lifelong memories.”
It All Began in a Small Jerusalem Apartment: 35 Years of Ogen. One Loan, One Family, One Dream at a Time.
At every major moment in Israel’s recent history, Ogen’s model of recycling philanthropic capital into new loans enabled it to operate as Israel’s Financial First Responder.
Fighting the Zeitgeist
If there is one strategic imperative that supersedes all others when fighting today’s antisemitism, it is exposing the falsehood of the imagined anti-Israel majority.
What’s So Jewish About Taylor Swift?
She has become a storyteller in a very Jewish sense, turning emotion into meaning and pain into poetry.And like the best of Jewish tradition, her work centers on ahavah, love.
The ‘Israeli’ Christmas House
I have a vivid memory of how one home in my middle-class suburban New Jersey hometown was decorated at this time of the year.
From ‘Nuremberg’ to ‘Wicked’
The movie that forced me to think more deeply about the lessons of Hitler’s Germany was a fantasy musical about witches, wizards and talking animals.
Life Has a Way of Changing
Now, in my seventh decade, I’ve experienced a drastic change — both physically and mentally.
Inside Israel Friends: The Nonprofit Meeting Israel’s Changing Needs in Real Time
To date, Israel Friends has delivered $55 million in aid, with 95% of all donations going straight to the front lines.
Operation Israel: The Guardian Angel for Israel’s Defenders
Operation Israel focuses exclusively on providing humanitarian aid as well as defensive and life-saving equipment that protects those who risk everything to keep Israel secure.
Poland’s Eternal Third Rail: Jews
Unlike with Western Europe, Canada and the United States, Israel’s enemies are neither Islamists nor progressives. In Poland, the Jewish nemesis once again arises from the radical right.
The Theology of a Simple Basket
Bread is one of Judaism’s oldest civic technologies. It binds memory to practice, heritage to the week’s rhythms.
Reframing Our Fight Against Antisemitism Along Winner-Loser Axis
Jews have been on the defensive for so long we’ve forgotten what it’s like to go on the offense. Reframing our fight in a winning way would be a good start.
We Can’t Fight Antisemitism By Killing Free Speech
Buckley understood that free speech doesn’t mean freeing yourself from speech you don’t like; it means standing your ground and confronting it.
Tucker Carlson’s New ‘West’: A Civilization with No Room for Mainstream Jews
Carlson is not defending Western civilization. He is trying to redefine it into something smaller, harsher, and hostile to the very people who shaped it.
Peter Beinart’s Embrace of Jewish Powerlessness and anti-Zionism
In contrast to his loyal followers in groups calling themselves “Jewish Voice for Peace” and “IfNotNow” Beinart has more than a trivial familiarity with Jewish tradition and texts, which he displays in presenting his views.