Print Issue: Tikvah Thinking Big | November 28, 2025
A Bisl Torah — A Jewish Thanksgiving
Jews know Thanksgiving because it’s a holiday we essentially celebrate every week.
California Man Faces Up to 15 Years for Threat to ‘Blow Up Every Synagogue in a 20-Mile Radius’
Elijah Alexander King allegedly used his phone to search for shuls 10 minutes after sending the threat.
What Happens If Thanksgiving Shows Up And You Don’t Feel Grateful?
Should you feel obligated to show gratitude just because it’s an American tradition? And should you feel guilty if you don’t?
Ramah Lights Up Sinai Temple, JNF-USA Global Conference
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Weiner and Cedars-Sinai: A ‘Temporary’ Job That’s Lasted 18 Years and Counting
Eighteen years on, he may be the busiest, happiest, most contented rav in Los Angeles.
A Portrait of Heartbreak and Compassion After the Wreckage of War in ‘Dog’
It’s the tale of an IDF officer who survived the fighting in Gaza only to suffer the invisible wounds of combat trauma, drug addiction and post-traumatic stress after he returns to Tel Aviv.
At Sinai Temple, Shmuel Rosner Highlights Jewish ‘Potential to Create a Better World’
“Why am I a Jew?” Rosner said from the bimah. “Three minutes aren’t nearly enough to lay out all the reasons, but here is one: not to betray our human potential to create a better world.”
Reinventing Thanksgiving Leftovers
Some might say that one of the best parts of Thanksgiving is the leftovers. These recipes have all the festivity and none of the guilt.
Light Heavenly Challah and a White Chocolate Babka
Baking challah is therapeutic and satisfying and I’m especially grateful for the spiritual opportunity to do the mitzvah of ha’frashat challah.
Table for Five: Vayetzei
Mama Rachel
Rosner’s Domain | Moving Rightward, Again?
When an Israeli says “I shifted to the right,” he or she is sending us a message: I became more suspicious of peace processes, more skeptical of concessions, more demanding about security guarantees.
Understanding What We’re For in Four Words
There’s more work to do. The haters still hate. But, thanks to Zionism, we won – and will continue winning, while teaching the West about self-defense, self-reliance, and self-respect.
‘We Were Hoping You’d Do It for Free’: A Children’s Songwriter on Art, Joy and Getting Paid
Would you ask a teacher to tutor your child for free, an Uber driver to drive you to the airport for free, or your dentist to fill a cavity for free?
An Open Letter to The Harvard Crimson
Zionism is not optional. It is the recognition of a people’s reality and their internationally recognized right to a homeland. Treating it as debatable is racism not philosophy.
A Resonant, Thankful Revolutionary Sermon
On Thursday, Nov. 26, 1789, Seixas delivered a clarion call with the audience of not only his congregation but all of America’s roughly 1,500 Jews in mind.
The Ancient Rhythm of Gratitude
May this season open our eyes, widen our hearts, and deepen our awareness of the blessings that surround us.
In Jamaica, We Are Not Trapped by Our Circumstances
The Torah’s lesson here is clear: When you face obstacles, don’t give up. Keep digging in.
The Best Ways to Take Down Mamdani
Glibness got Mamdani elected, but it will not help him govern. He won the battle with a smile, but now his opponents must prepare for hard-nosed opposition.
A Saudi Threat to US-Israel Alliance?
An early review suggests that Trump’s deal with MSB could potentially threaten Israel’s safety on multiple fronts.