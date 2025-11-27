fbpx

Print Issue: Tikvah Thinking Big | November 28, 2025

At its Jewish Leadership Conference in New York, the fast-growing Tikvah movement posed the provocative question: "Can the Jews Save the West?"
Jewish Journal Staff

November 27, 2025

Reinventing Thanksgiving Leftovers

November 25, 2025

Some might say that one of the best parts of Thanksgiving is the leftovers. These recipes have all the festivity and none of the guilt.

Rosner’s Domain | Moving Rightward, Again?

November 25, 2025

When an Israeli says “I shifted to the right,” he or she is sending us a message: I became more suspicious of peace processes, more skeptical of concessions, more demanding about security guarantees.

Understanding What We’re For in Four Words

November 25, 2025

There’s more work to do. The haters still hate. But, thanks to Zionism, we won – and will continue winning, while teaching the West about self-defense, self-reliance, and self-respect.

An Open Letter to The Harvard Crimson

November 25, 2025

Zionism is not optional. It is the recognition of a people’s reality and their internationally recognized right to a homeland. Treating it as debatable is racism not philosophy.

The Best Ways to Take Down Mamdani

November 25, 2025

Glibness got Mamdani elected, but it will not help him govern. He won the battle with a smile, but now his opponents must prepare for hard-nosed opposition.

