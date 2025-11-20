Print Issue: Jonah Platt Is Being Jewish | November 21, 2025
Plant-Based Thanksgiving Recipes
Thanksgiving is about more than just the food — it’s about spending time with your loved ones.
Citrus Blossoms: An Orange Olive Oil Cake
This moist, tender cake perfectly balances fresh orange essence with the earthy notes of extra virgin olive oil.
The Festive Flavor of Roasted Chestnuts and Turkey Breast
Chestnuts are really the unsung ingredient of festive holiday fare. We hope you enjoy this incredible recipe for golden turkey breast with potatoes and chestnuts.
Table for Five: Toldot
Lentil Stew vs. Birthright
Can We Have Productive Conversations on Being Jewish? Jonah Platt on Doing His Part
Platt’s “Being Jewish” podcast brings him face to face with conservatives, progressives, activists, actors and his own family, to see if there is any ground left to share on the most taboo topics about Judaism and Israel. Especially in a world that rewards division.
Dan Raskin: Manny’s Deli, Old-School Food and Noodle Kugel
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 133
Speech by Richard Sandler at the Milken Community School Groundbreaking
Here at the Milken Community School, we are educating young Jews who know Torah. They know who they are and where they come from. They know we are one people and they are proud to be Jews.
Milken School Holds Milestone Groundbreaking at New Campus
The Rodan Family Academic Center, according to Milken leadership, “will be a hub of learning, identity and connection for generations of Milken students.”
Rosner’s Domain | Is Israel Becoming More Religious?
When the public wants quiet and diplomats crave closure, the temptation is to pretend a problem has been managed when it has only been deferred.
What If We Listened to Each Other Like Our Future Depends on It?
If we want a city and a world where our differences don’t divide us, we have to build it — one honest conversation at a time.
It’s Time for Us to Stop Playing Whack-A-Mole
Almost every Jewish organization today is combating antisemitism and fighting from a constant state of reaction.
Thank You Tucker, Candace & Nick!
By speaking plainly, you have done us a dark favor. You have shown us that the old hatred was not gone; it was merely waiting for permission. And now, in your hands, and in this moment, permission has been granted.
Antizionism: The Reinvention of a Racist Hate Movement
Antizionism is the latest chilling form of supersecessionism — the impulse to eliminate Jews to redeem the world.
The Covenantal Letter at Carnegie Hall
One hundred and twenty years ago this month, a celebration was held at New York’s Carnegie Hall on Thanksgiving Day, celebrating 250 years of Jewish presence in the United States.
Leading Judaism Forward
A good leader acknowledges a group’s past while moving it steadily forward.
I Missed My Plane—And Found Inspiration Instead
What a pleasant and inspiring way to start off my week.
The Changing Face of Spousal Affection
As we get older, what do we do to replace lap sitting or chasing her around the couch like I did early in the marriage?
Jewish Teen Anxiety and the Protective Power of Gratitude
Our community invests heavily in academic and spiritual excellence, but the emotional well-being of our youth deserves equal attention.
Gaza War Far from Over
As much as I wish the fighting between Israel and Hamas were over, the sad fact is that it is not.
“I Am Not a Knee-Jerk Jew”: Demanding Visibility
What through the years I had sensed as an unnamable shadow grew slowly into an unbreachable divide after October 7th.