Print Issue: Jonah Platt Is Being Jewish | November 21, 2025

In his new podcast, Jonah Platt takes on taboo topics and engages with diverse voices to see if we have any common ground left to share.
November 20, 2025

Thank You Tucker, Candace & Nick!

November 19, 2025

By speaking plainly, you have done us a dark favor. You have shown us that the old hatred was not gone; it was merely waiting for permission. And now, in your hands, and in this moment, permission has been granted.

The Covenantal Letter at Carnegie Hall

November 19, 2025

One hundred and twenty years ago this month, a celebration was held at New York’s Carnegie Hall on Thanksgiving Day, celebrating 250 years of Jewish presence in the United States.

Gaza War Far from Over

November 19, 2025

As much as I wish the fighting between Israel and Hamas were over, the sad fact is that it is not.

