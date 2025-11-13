Print Issue: Anti-Zionism: The Hate We Missed | November 14, 2025
After Losing Their Children, Two Mothers Take on a Life-Saving Mission
On their website, parents can find simple gadgets designed to prevent future tragedies.
Love, Loss and Strength: FIDF Gala Showcases Israeli Spirit
The gala raised over $9 million, including donations of $1 million from Leo David and $4 million from Claire and Dennis Singer.
Classic Roast Chicken with Crouton Stuffing
At my home, chicken is on the menu every Friday night. I can serve soup, salads, fish but a roasted chicken is always the star of the meal.
Table for Five: Chayei Sarah
Lives of Sarah
Scaffolding Anti-Zionism: The Hate We Missed
Anti-Zionism is a lot more than ideological opposition to a Jewish state. It is the continuation of an ancient project centered on producing Jewish villains.
Melanie Lutz: “Everything is Soup,” Stirring the Pot and Stu’s Stew
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 132
An Excerpt from ‘Choosing to Be Chosen,’ My New Conversion Memoir
This excerpt is from an early part of my conversion journey, when I went to my first class on Judaism.
Rosner’s Domain | Are You Ready for Another War?
When the public wants quiet and diplomats crave closure, the temptation is to pretend a problem has been managed when it has only been deferred.
Trust: A Knowing Beyond Knowing
Bitachon isn’t tested by flight delays. That’s merely a practice session. It’s tested when a marriage dissolves, when illness enters the body, when one’s home burns to the ground, or when someone we love is suddenly gone.
Fighting Antisemitism Needs a New Attitude, and It’s Not Victimhood
What needs to change is our body language and our attitude. We are not just proud Jews who fight haters but proud Jews who love America and champion the American Dream.
How Humans Can Avoid Becoming an Endangered Species in the Age of AI and Robotics
There are irreplaceable aspects of the human experience — empathy, creativity and genuine connection — that technology cannot replicate despite the overwhelming profit motive to do so.
To Fight Antisemitism Let’s Stop Pointing Fingers and Start Seeking Allies
There are many Americans who support us and might even increase that support if the Jewish community creates fertile ground for cultivating their support.
When Halloween Turns to Hate, Parents Must Wake Up
If we shrug this off as harmless youthful ignorance, we’ll be teaching the next generation that nothing matters —that the suffering of others is just another costume to try on.
Abraham Lincoln’s Akedah
Though Lincoln himself was not Jewish, his words of support drawn from the faith of history’s first Jew continue to serve as a chord of comfort in the American consciousness.
Bringing the Torah to Life in the Digital Age
The dream is simple: that every person who wants to read Torah, teach Torah, or hear Torah should be able to do so with ease, confidence, and joy.
The Law and Culture of Civil Same-Sex Marriage
The Obergefell litigation and its aftermath is a perfect illustration of how the legal theory of cultural analysis can move us beyond the endless spiral of polarization and strife we now face.
Jews Getting It from Both Sides
As long as either the Republicans or Democrats are willing to harbor the haters, they should no longer be rewarded with knee-jerk loyalty from our community.
New ICC Poll: Antisemitism Surges on U.S. College Campuses as Support for Israel Falls
The tracking poll, which has been ongoing since the war’s outset, shows the lowest favorability for Israel ever measured among U.S. college students, as well as a persistent climate of intolerance toward Jewish identity and expression.
Selective Outrage: The Warped Collapse of Modern Feminism
The movement that once defended women from oppression now routinely excuses or even celebrates their oppressors — so long as those oppressors aren’t perceived as “white” or Jewish.