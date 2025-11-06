Print Issue: Miller Time | November 7, 2025
Spice of Life: A Perfect Pumpkin Flan
Flan was popular in medieval Spain and Sephardic cooks were known for their simple, elegant desserts, transforming eggs, sugar and milk into something silky and soothing.
Cook Something Bold Day is Nov. 8
Consider these recipes a starting point for your next “bold” cooking adventure.
Table for Five: Vayera
Abraham’s Plea
A Problem-Solving Politician for the Future
He’s only been a congressman for two years, but Max Miller, proud Jew and proud American, is already making waves. The Journal talked to Miller to understand why he’s been called “the best problem-solving member you’ve never heard of.”
Let’s Just Say It: Anti-Zionism Is Racism
Because a core part of modern Jewish identity is a connection to Israel, anti-Zionism inherently targets Jews as an ethnoreligious group, another form of racism and bigotry.
Rosner’s Domain | The Tomer-Yerushalmi Affair: A Cover-Up Tale
This story matters because it compresses Israel’s external and internal battles into one episode. Israel’s controversies are all here.
Why Many Are Hunting for a New House (of Worship)
I hardly think I’m the only person who became spiritually homeless over the past few years.
Now What? That Is the Question
These convictions are the tools I need to protect myself against the raging wind, to carry truth securely on my shoulders and to maintain my sense of direction.
‘Home Is Where the Wealth Is’: The Restoration of the American Dream
The heart of the Middle-Class Homeownership Act lies in its commitment to reversing the decline in middle-class homeownership rates.
How to Build an Education
If American education is to persevere in the current moment, it will be because it rededicates itself to the human and honorable path of true learning – balancing neighborly love with reverence for the divine.
Abraham, Isaac and Hamas: Is It Time to Move Past ‘Akedah Theology’?
The progression of leadership in Genesis indicates God wants leaders who don’t just “follow orders” but who evaluate and even challenge them. Yisrael means “wrestle with God,” not “submission.”
Chosen Links by Boaz – Ep 14 The Abraham Accords: How it Started and What Lies Ahead
Boaz Hepner coordinated with Yaara Segal for over half a year to gather a multicultural group of experts on the Abraham Accords.
Help, I Need Somebody
Nobody knows what their third act will bring. What we can do is try to stay vital and enjoy our lives. Spend your children’s money as freely as they love spending yours.
Jew Hatred on the Right
Just as anti-Zionism from the left too often oozes into overt antisemitism, the equally extreme nationalism from ultra-conservatives on the far right frequently manifests itself as equally noxious bigotry against the Jewish people.
Mayor Mamdani, Meet Your Rude Awakening
Jews should feel empowered, not weakened, by the prospect of holding Mamdani accountable.
My Daughter Just Wants To Walk at Graduation. Congress Can Help.
Whether kids like Sammy can achieve their dreams depends on whether Congress renews the Pediatric Priority Review Voucher (PPRV) program, which expired in December 2024.
Tucker Carlson’s Apology to Christian Zionists? Don’t Be Fooled
Carlson’s claim that Israel Intentionally “bombed churches” revives ancient antisemitic tropes in modern packaging—turning propaganda into contrition and lies into influence.
Trump and American Precedents
Harm to precedent may prove to be the most damaging legacy of the Trump years.
The Night Rabin Died
Thirty years later, I still believe the melody matters. To remember, to grieve, to dream — and to keep singing “Shir LaShalom,” even when the harmony feels impossible.
Surging Global Antisemitism Threaten to Drown Pope Leo XIV’s Embrace of Jews and Judaism in a Sea of Hate
We pray that today, Catholics will follow Nostra Aetate and serve as friends and allies to help their Jewish neighbors in these perilous times.