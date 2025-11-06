fbpx

Print Issue: Miller Time | November 7, 2025

He's only been a congressman for two years, but Max Miller, proud Jew and proud American, is already making waves. The Journal talked to Miller to understand why he's been called "the best problem-solving member you've never heard of!"
November 6, 2025

Latest Articles

Spice of Life: A Perfect Pumpkin Flan

November 5, 2025

Flan was popular in medieval Spain and Sephardic cooks were known for their simple, elegant desserts, transforming eggs, sugar and milk into something silky and soothing.

A Problem-Solving Politician for the Future

November 5, 2025

He’s only been a congressman for two years, but Max Miller, proud Jew and proud American, is already making waves. The Journal talked to Miller to understand why he’s been called “the best problem-solving member you’ve never heard of.”

Let’s Just Say It: Anti-Zionism Is Racism

November 5, 2025

Because a core part of modern Jewish identity is a connection to Israel, anti-Zionism inherently targets Jews as an ethnoreligious group, another form of racism and bigotry.

Now What? That Is the Question

November 5, 2025

These convictions are the tools I need to protect myself against the raging wind, to carry truth securely on my shoulders and to maintain my sense of direction.

How to Build an Education

November 5, 2025

If American education is to persevere in the current moment, it will be because it rededicates itself to the human and honorable path of true learning – balancing neighborly love with reverence for the divine.

Help, I Need Somebody

November 5, 2025

Nobody knows what their third act will bring.  What we can do is try to stay vital and enjoy our lives. Spend your children’s money as freely as they love spending yours.

Jew Hatred on the Right

November 5, 2025

Just as anti-Zionism from the left too often oozes into overt antisemitism, the equally extreme nationalism from ultra-conservatives on the far right frequently manifests itself as equally noxious bigotry against the Jewish people.

The Night Rabin Died

November 4, 2025

Thirty years later, I still believe the melody matters. To remember, to grieve, to dream — and to keep singing “Shir LaShalom,” even when the harmony feels impossible.

