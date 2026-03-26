Obligation – A poem for Parsha Tzav

Tzav — Command (Leviticus 1:1–5:26)

Tzav – as in Mitzvah

as in commandment

as in, it is our obligation

to be holy.

It is not enough

to pick up trash

and feel good about it.

We are commanded

to be the kind of people

who pick up trash

regardless of how

it makes us feel.

Community service credit

is not our end goal

Personal holiness credit is.

Have you checked your account?

There is a light

and it never goes out.

We are the keepers

of this light.

Not its owners –

It’s keepers… The light

is for everyone.

Do your part.

That’s an order.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net