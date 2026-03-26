Excess and restraint will not tear you apart

if you make quite sure you apply each modality

in a way that’s restrained, so that each plays a part

in preventing excess that distorts your totality.

That restraint should supersede excess

is a rule regarding what may pain you

should be observed for things we love, to love more less

than what’s enough according to the haggadah’s “Dayyenu,”

the opposite of the afikoman’s message,

which encourages the finder of what once had been concealed

instead of asking for some more requesting lessage,

“enough” the ace he’s hoping to him will be dealed.

Zachary Woolfe (“Astringent Modernist Meets Instrument of Old,” NYT, 3/9/11) reviews a recital at the Austrian Cultural Forum:

In the second of seven poems set by Gyorgy Kurtag for voice and cimbalom in 1981, Amy Karolyi writes, “Excess and restraint: these two will in the end tear me in two.” It’s the kind of despairing text that has always appealed to Mr. Kurtag, but it’s not true of him. His defining characteristic is to bring together excess and restraint to revel in their simultaneous presence — not to tear his work in two, but to give it unremitting tension.