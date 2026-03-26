Why Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff Is My Man of the Year

In 2011, when Cornell partnered with the Technion Institute of Technology to create a global innovation hub on Roosevelt Island in New York City, it became one of the great academic success stories of our time.

Nearly 15 years later, Cornell Tech has educated more than 2,700 students and undertaken groundbreaking research on AI and other new technologies. Critical to this mission has been the Joan and Irwin Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute, which brings together engineers, computer scientists, designers, clinicians and entrepreneurs to develop new technologies, launch startups and generate real-world impact through three research hubs focused on health, media and urban challenges.

The partnership is humanity and academia at their very best.

Of course, it’s also a perfect opportunity for Israel haters to try to take it down.

You read that right.

Resolution 61 from the Cornell Undergraduate Student Assembly calls for the termination of this extraordinary partnership, citing “ethical and legal concerns regarding the Technion’s involvement in military research and technologies” and arguing that “continued collaboration conflicts with Cornell’s values and mission.”

It’s important to take a step back and consider the fanatical chutzpah of Israel-haters and Jew-haters these days. They have zero fear of consequences. Nothing is beneath them when it comes to demonizing the Jewish state.

“We are witnessing the rise of a new vanguard of ideological enforcement,” fifth year Ph.D. student Derek A. Berman writes in the Cornell Daily Sun. “Like the student-led purges of the 20th century, these representatives are drunk on hubris, convinced they are moral arbiters of a conflict they only understand through 30-second social media clips. They’ve fallen prey to a grand manipulation — an infiltration of American academia by anti-Israeli actors seeking to win on campus what they cannot win on the battlefield.”

Berman notes the selective nature of their calls for “justice”:

“Where are the resolutions for the Christians being slaughtered in Nigeria? Where’s the outrage for upwards of a million Muslim Uyghurs in Chinese ‘re-education’ camps today? Their silence on these atrocities proves the Assembly’s moral compass points true north only when the Jewish state is involved.”

Faced with such brazen antisemitism and antizionism, all too often universities have been intimidated into toothless responses. Maybe they think it’s so unpopular to be pro-Israel these days they better respond with kid gloves.

Cornell president Michael Kotlikoff didn’t respond with kid gloves. Instead, he took the gloves off.

“I reject this resolution, which fundamentally conflicts with Cornell’s principles of academic collaboration and our core commitment to academic freedom,” he wrote in response to Resolution 61.

“Cornell Tech deepens, enriches, and strengthens the ability of our students, faculty, and staff to pursue knowledge and advance the university’s academic mission. The Joan and Irwin Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute, the core international partnership upon which Cornell Tech is based, is an extraordinarily valuable collaboration focusing on education and research in health tech, media tech, and urban tech, and supporting the development of new startup companies.”

It means nothing to Israel haters that 128 startups have already emerged from the partnership’s Runway program, creating more than 700 new jobs, or that founders have created technologies ranging from an AI-powered smart baby monitor and a genomic pathogen-detection platform to augmented-reality collaboration tools, among countless other innovations.

Indeed it’s sad that Kotlikoff’s common sense rejection of Resolution 61 should be so noteworthy. At the same time, it’s a warning sign of how far the hysteria against Jews and Israel has gone, especially in academia.

The examples are too numerous to list. Just this week, Corey Miller, assistant professor of medicine at my alma mater, McGill University, connected the dots between three slogans scrawled on a bathroom stall: “Free Palestine,” “Jews out of McGill Med,” and “Kill all Jews.”

The coexistence of the slogans, Miller wrote, “shows how anti-Zionist rhetoric sits comfortably alongside explicitly eliminationist language. At first glance, they might look like disconnected expressions of rage. In fact, they are a logical sequence, one that reveals something essential about what it means to hate Jews today.”

The outrageous resolution to terminate the Cornell-Technion partnership, just like the calls to “globalize the intifada” and “from the river to the sea,” are all connected in their anti-Jewish venom to the three slogans on the McGill bathroom wall.

These slogans “are not three ideas, they are one, expressed with increasing honesty,” Miller writes. “When a worldview leaves Jews with no place among the nations and no place among our neighbors, the writing on the wall is clear.”

We have a tendency to use words like rage and fury to describe the growing animosity toward Jews and Israel.

Miller goes a step further.

“The bathroom wall did not reveal incoherent rage. It revealed something far more chilling: clarity.”

Cornell president Kotlikoff used clarity in his rejection of Resolution 61, going as far as calling out its hypocrisy.

“I am deeply troubled by the selective manner in which this resolution singles out the Technion, alone of Cornell’s many international partners, for censure,” he wrote. “Cornell currently maintains 159 active agreements with institutions in 59 nations and regions; all of these institutions have some government affiliation, and many conduct research with military and security applications…None of these publicly available facts are mentioned in the resolution; only our partnership with an Israeli institution is targeted for erasure.

“The political bias evident in this selective approach is deeply disturbing, and the resolution is incompatible with both the Student Assembly’s purpose and Cornell University’s core values. I reject it fully and forcefully.”

Kotlikoff didn’t dilly dally. He was clear and forceful in his response, providing a crucial example for other college leaders to follow.

That is why he’s my man of the year.