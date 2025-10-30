Print Issue: Righteous Among the Rockers | October 31, 2025
As antisemitism continues to rise, a group of musicians has stood up against the forces of hate and built bridges through their music.
Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts Impress in ‘After the Hunt’
The film’s title can be symbolic of many things, but one is the danger of tunnel vision: if we sacrifice a lot to get something, whether we get it or not, we may wind up feeling empty.
Two New Looks at the Face of American Jews on Film
Two standout short films at the Soho International Film Festival examine Jewish identity.
A Savory Twist: Golden Gouda Za’atar Babka
We hope next time you bake challah, you try this wonderful savory babka recipe. Serve it warm with a pat of butter or a dollop of sweet jam.
Perfect Pumpkin Soup Recipes
These recipes, which came from plant-based chefs Marisa Baggett and Micah Siva, are as nutritious as they are delicious.
Table for Five: Lech-Lecha
Avraham’s Journey
Righteous Among the Rockers
A Bisl Torah — What Do You Stand For?
Forget the litany of resume builders. Instead, may we be proud when we look in the mirror.
Matthew Jonas and David Foerstner: Good Karma, Chocolate and Ceremonial Cacao Drink Recipe
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 130
In Germany, Academic Activism Fuels Antisemitism
The second anniversary of the massacres was an occasion for academics in Germany to spread anti-Israel propaganda.
Emmy Winner Elliot Shoenman Tells His Most Personal Story Yet in ‘Paper Walls’
“Paper Walls,” produced by The Inkwell Theater and now playing at the Broadwater Main Stage in Hollywood, tells the story of the Goldman family.
Oracle Celebrates Israeli Innovation at AI World Convention in Las Vegas
Larry Ellison, who founded Oracle in 1977, has a deep appreciation for Israeli innovation and often highlights the groundbreaking technologies and AI solutions developed in Israel, many of which play a pivotal role in Oracle’s global strategy.
Two Years Beyond Oct. 7, 2023
Here we are — with scars that will never heal, but might, with time, soften.
Rosner’s Domain | The Rabin Mirror Still Stands
Rabin’s assassination will keep echoing because the decisions bound up with his name keep recurring.
Rabbis Need to Be Trained for the Job They Actually Do
Rabbis are now called on for different types of communal roles. Roles that can’t be outsourced. Roles of relationship building, communication, teaching, and leadership.
A Place IDF Soldiers Can Speak for Themselves
Whatever one thinks of the war, White Rose’s IDF issue stands apart for its simplicity in presenting the most complicated of emotions.
The Power of a Billion Prayers
The release of the last living hostages has created a clean end point for the special prayers. Yet it is important to recognize the value of these billion prayers, even as they come to an end.
Baseball, the Bible and William Brewster
Whether or not Whitecaps alum Will Smith and the Dodgers emerge victorious once more, all Americans have reason to cheer for William Brewster – a fascinating figure whose biblically-infused impact on America continues to inspire.
The Foreign Aid-Industrial Complex Has Some Soul-Searching to Do
Western governments have come to the conclusion that, while there is value to foreign development, significantly more accountability is needed to bring it in line with voter priorities and make sure it doesn’t fund explicitly hostile causes.